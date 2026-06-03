A new healthcare billing change in the United States is raising concern among patients and policy experts, with millions of expectant parents potentially facing higher and less predictable pregnancy-related costs under proposed reforms to how maternity care is billed.

Under new maternity billing rules set to take effect in January, US doctors will move away from the long-standing 'bundled' payment model and instead charge separately for each stage of pregnancy care, including prenatal visits, childbirth and postpartum services.

The shift marks a major overhaul of how obstetric care is priced, replacing a system in which providers typically receive a single flat payment covering the entire course of maternity treatment regardless of how many visits or interventions are required.

What Experts Are Saying About The Billing Change

As part of the rationale for the change, experts point to limitations in the current bundled model. Lisa Hofler, chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of New Mexico and a member of the ACOG committee that helped design the new codes alongside the American Medical Association, highlighted how the existing system imposes a standardised structure that does not reflect real-world variation in care.

For example, she noted that under the current framework, the number of prenatal visits is set at a fairly arbitrary 13, 'which is not really what most people need.'

She added that the new approach is intended to better reflect patient-specific needs, allowing providers to adjust the number of consultations depending on individual circumstances, whether that involves more intensive monitoring or fewer routine appointments, including remote consultations where appropriate.

Hofler also pointed to inconsistencies in how childbirth is currently reimbursed, noting that labour and delivery outcomes are treated uniformly under the existing global payment structure regardless of complexity.

However, patient advocates and employers remain cautious, warning that while the system may improve billing precision and clinical transparency, it could also lead to higher and less predictable out-of-pocket costs for expectant parents depending on how insurers implement the changes.

Erin L. Duffy, director of research training at the Schaeffer Center noted:

'We have annual out-of-pocket limits on most commercial healthcare health plan products in the US, but the plan year beginning and ending dates are arbitrary.'

'When episodic care lasts several months – like maternity care – and occurs within one plan year versus two, there can be big differences in cost-sharing for the same set of services', she added.

'There's a bit of an unfairness inherent in that, especially if the differences in cost-sharing for maternity care aren't made up for through the enrollees' cost-sharing for other healthcare services.'

Health policy experts have previously noted that US maternity care already carries a significant financial burden even under existing systems, with out-of-pocket costs averaging several thousand dollars depending on insurance coverage and delivery type.

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Rising Concerns Over Affordability

Even before the proposed changes, childbirth in the US has been associated with substantial personal expense. Studies have found that insured patients can still face thousands of dollars in direct costs, with variation depending on complications, hospital pricing, and insurance design.

Research published by health policy organisations indicates that average out-of-pocket spending for pregnancy and childbirth can run into the thousands even for employer-insured patients, with higher costs for C-sections and complicated births.

Patient advocates warn that additional fragmentation of billing could make it harder for families to predict total costs in advance, especially when multiple providers are involved across prenatal and delivery stages.

A System Already Difficult To Navigate

Healthcare economists have long argued that US maternity billing is already complex, with opaque pricing structures and significant variation between insurers and hospitals.

One analysis noted that patients often struggle to anticipate final bills due to differences between listed charges, negotiated insurance rates, and final patient responsibility after deductibles and co-payments are applied.

This complexity has contributed to widespread concern about medical debt, particularly among families facing pregnancy-related care, which remains one of the most common reasons for hospital admission in the US.

Industry Debate Intensifies

Supporters of the overhaul argue that breaking down maternity billing into individual components could improve accountability and reduce inflated bundled pricing.

Industry groups involved in maternity care reform have also pushed for updated coding systems that better reflect modern clinical practice, arguing that existing global payment structures are outdated and do not capture the full complexity of care pathways.

However, critics warn that shifting to a more granular billing system could increase administrative costs and create new gaps in coverage, particularly for patients who do not fully understand how deductibles and co-insurance apply across multiple billing events.

What It Means For Patients

For millions of Americans, the key concern is not just the total cost of pregnancy care but unpredictability. Health policy researchers have repeatedly highlighted that timing, insurance structure, and delivery method can significantly alter what families ultimately pay out of pocket.

Under a more fragmented billing system, these variables could multiply, potentially increasing financial strain for those already struggling with healthcare affordability.

Advocacy groups say clearer communication from insurers and providers will be essential if the reforms are to avoid worsening confusion for patients navigating pregnancy care.

A System Under Pressure

The proposed changes come at a time when US healthcare costs remain a major political issue, with maternity care often cited as a key example of systemic inefficiency and financial stress on families.

While reforms aim to modernise billing structures and improve transparency, the immediate concern among experts is whether patients will ultimately face higher, less predictable costs in an already expensive healthcare environment.

As the overhaul progresses, its real-world impact will depend on how insurers, hospitals and regulators balance transparency with affordability, and whether patients are given enough clarity to understand what pregnancy will actually cost them.