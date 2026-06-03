Jared Kushner has said that financier Nat Rothschild helped him identify a remote private island in the Mediterranean during a yacht trip, as the Special Envoy for Peace's expanding overseas property interests face growing political backlash in Albania over a planned luxury resort development on Sazan Island.

The admission comes as Kushner's investment firm, Affinity Partners, faces criticism over a €1.4bn (£1.2bn) project on Albania's Adriatic coast. People have been protesting the plan because they worry it could damage the environment and restrict access to land that is currently protected.

The project focuses on Sazan Island, a remote and historically important site in Albania that is being considered for a major luxury tourism development with support from foreign investors and approval from the Albanian government.

Kushner said the idea came up during a casual trip at sea. He explained that he was on a friend's yacht, owned by Nat Rothschild, when conversations about the project began, which later led to meetings with Albanian officials, including Prime Minister Edi Rama.

Jared Kushner admits his friend Nat Rothschild was the one who helped him find his new off-the-grid private island in the middle of the Mediterranean while he was on his boat on vacation.



Kushner says he had a private meeting with Albania’s Prime Minister on Rothschild’s boat.… pic.twitter.com/qKxA519bZO — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) June 3, 2026

Who is Nat Rothschild?

Nat Rothschild is a British businessman and investor from the well-known Rothschild family, a long-standing European banking dynasty. He is the son of Jacob Rothschild, another influential financier, and has built his own career in private investment rather than traditional banking.

He works mainly in areas like energy, mining and large international deals, often in places where business and politics overlap. Instead of running a big public company, he is more of a behind-the-scenes dealmaker, using his connections and experience to bring investors and opportunities together.

Rothschild is also known for moving in very high-profile social and business circles, where he has connections with figures in politics, finance and business, including Jared Kushner. Because of this, he is sometimes mentioned in relation to major international investment projects, even when he is not officially in charge of them.

Sazan Island Deal Takes Shape

The island at the centre of the controversial plan is Sazan, a remote and mostly untouched piece of land off Albania's coast. It was once used by the military, but is now being looked at for tourism development.

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Kushner's company, Affinity Partners, together with local partners, is trying to secure the rights to develop the island and nearby coastal areas. The aim is to turn it into a long-term luxury resort for wealthy international visitors.

The project was first made public in 2024, when plans were shared for an ultra-luxury destination on the island. Albanian officials later backed the idea through an investment agreement, with the total value estimated at around €1.4bn (£1.2bn).

However, the island is not an empty site. It still has a military past, and parts of it contain unexploded ordnance and restricted zones left over from the Cold War era. Because of this, there are concerns about how safe and difficult it may be to fully develop the area.

Despite these concerns, Prime Minister Edi Rama has supported the project. He says Albania needs major foreign investment like this to grow its tourism industry and move towards attracting more high-end visitors instead of relying on mass tourism.

Protests in Albania Over Luxury Resort Plans

The investment has triggered sustained opposition inside Albania, where environmental groups and residents have raised concerns about the impact of large-scale construction on fragile coastal ecosystems.

In early June, Reuters reported that thousands of protesters gathered in Tirana and other coastal regions, opposing what they described as the commercial takeover of protected land linked to the Sazan project and nearby coastal zones. Demonstrators carried banners rejecting luxury development, with some accusing the government of prioritising foreign investors over environmental protection.

Activists have also warned that the development zone includes wetlands and marine habitats home to protected species, including flamingos and sea turtles. They argue that increased yacht traffic, construction and infrastructure work could permanently alter the coastline.

Developers, however, insist the project will be managed responsibly. A spokesperson for Affinity Partners said the company's approach is focused on 'responsible stewardship, environmental enhancement, job creation and creating long-term value for local communities.'

Albanian officials have also defended the plan, arguing that tourism investment is vital for economic growth. Rama has repeatedly said the country cannot afford to reject large-scale foreign capital, even as opposition groups continue to question the long-term environmental cost.