A routine Frontier Airlines flight turned into mid-air chaos when a passenger allegedly tried to force his way toward the aircraft door at cruising altitude, triggering a violent onboard struggle that left travellers stunned and a former MMA fighter stepping in to restrain him.

The flight from San Juan, Puerto Rico, to Chicago's O'Hare International Airport was forced to divert to Miami after what federal authorities described as a serious 'passenger disturbance'. By the time it landed, police were waiting on the tarmac and immediately boarded the aircraft to arrest the culprit.

Passenger Disturbance Escalates Into Mid-Air Crisis

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed Frontier Airlines Flight 3345 had to be diverted to Miami International Airport after the crew reported escalating disruptions on board.

The aircraft landed safely at around 11:55 p.m. ET.

In a statement, Frontier Airlines said, 'Law enforcement boarded the aircraft in Miami and removed the passenger, and the flight subsequently continued to Chicago a few hours later.'

But what unfolded in the air was far more alarming than a simple disturbance.

✈️ Passengers on a Frontier Airlines flight from San Juan to Chicago reportedly restrained a man who tried to open an emergency exit door and jump from the plane mid-flight, forcing the aircraft to divert to Miami, where it landed safely. pic.twitter.com/hIINxXa2kG — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 2, 2026

Allegations Of Violence, Cockpit Attempts, And Exit Door Panic

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, 51-year-old Juan Reyes allegedly spiralled into dangerous behaviour during the flight.

He is accused of trying to choke an off-duty flight attendant, attempting to break into the cockpit, and even trying to open an exit door while the plane was still in flight.

Passengers also reported further disturbing conduct, including efforts to access restricted areas and repeated refusal to comply with crew instructions.

At one point, flight attendants attempted to contain him and redirect him away from the front of the aircraft, but the situation continued to escalate.

Cabin Erupts As Passengers Step In

As tension spread through the cabin, nearby passengers began moving away from the disturbance.

But one man did not.

John Longood, a passenger seated close to the incident, would ultimately become central to what happened next.

Longood, a former professional MMA fighter and Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt from Chicago, later said he believed immediate intervention was necessary.

'I just didn't want anyone to get hurt. So, you know, it was my duty to do that,' he told CBS News Chicago. 'I could tell he was heavily intoxicated, and who knows what else.'

United States: A Frontier Airlines flight from San Juan, Puerto Rico, to Chicago was diverted to Miami on May 31 after a passenger, identified as 51-year-old Juan Gabriel Reyes, allegedly attempted to open an emergency exit door,



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Image: @FlyFrontier pic.twitter.com/qWlNghGxZ5 — Aviation Today (@_aviationtoday) June 3, 2026

MMA Training Turns Into Real-Life Restraint At 30,000 Feet

When the situation became physical, Longood stepped in to restrain the passenger.

'I just grabbed him, restrained him as safely as possible, kind of just really put him in his row, and laid him down, kind of framed against him, controlled his hands and his feet,' he said.

He later described the struggle in blunt terms.

'It was like holding a kid down, throwing a tantrum,' Longood said. 'I kind of tied his legs up with my legs and controlled his hands.'

As the flight continued toward an emergency landing, Longood stayed on top of the situation inside the cabin.

At one point, he even tried to defuse the tension verbally.

'I was joking with him. I was like, 'We are going to be best friends after this, bro,' he said.

Ohio native saves day on Frontier flight, restrains man https://t.co/duaWNCmJgf — CantonRep.com (@CantonRepdotcom) June 2, 2026

Emergency Landing In Miami As Police Board Aircraft

Once the aircraft touched down in Miami, the law enforcement boarded the plane and removed the passenger.

Frontier Airlines later confirmed the handover to authorities.

The airline reiterated, 'Law enforcement boarded the aircraft in Miami and removed the passenger and the flight subsequently continued on to Chicago a few hours later'.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said Reyes was arrested at the airport.

FAA Statistics Highlight Growing Unruly Passenger Issue

The incident added to a wider aviation concern in the United States. The FAA reported that it has investigated 687 unruly passenger cases so far this year.

Air safety experts say that while such events remain rare relative to the total number of flights, they place enormous pressure on crew members and passengers when they do occur.

Can A Plane Door Really Open Mid-Flight?

Following the incident, aviation expert and CBS News transportation analyst Robert Sumwalt addressed a common fear sparked by cases like this.

He explained, 'We all know that airplanes are pressurised, and because of the pressure inside the airplane itself, it is pushing against the doors and the windows and the latching mechanisms to make it physically impossible to open the door or a window in flight.'

While physically opening an aircraft door at cruising altitude is considered virtually impossible, experts stress that any attempt still poses serious safety risks due to onboard disruption.