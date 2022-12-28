Prince William and Prince Harry used to be very close and inseparable but that has reportedly changed since Meghan Markle came into the royal picture.

Royal photographer Arthur Edwards reminisced on the years when the brothers did everything together and were happy. Even when Kate Middleton joined them, they remained close.

"The brothers were so close. They did everything together. They were absolutely inseparable," he told Fox News adding that he remembered seeing the brothers "play football together, ride horses together – they were always together."

He noticed that even when "Kate Middleton came along, the three of them worked tirelessly for their mental health charity. At the same time, Harry was doing his own charitable work."

Edwards, who worked as a royal photographer for The Sun since 1975, also recalled the speech the then-26-year-old duke made. In it, he said his "main role in life was to support William" because he knew that his brother would become king one day.

However, he pointed out that "there's a bitterness now that wasn't there before. He thinks that the Prince of Wales "must be incredibly unhappy with the way his brother is talking about the family." He referred to the series of interviews the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did, including with Oprah Winfrey in 2021 and for their Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan," which streamed on Dec. 8.

In it, the 38-year-old talked about the Sandringham summit in which his brother yelled at him for his decision to leave his royal duties and how King Charles III refused to let him and Meghan Markle work part-time. Meanwhile, he said Queen Elizabeth II just sat there and listened.

"This schism between the two brothers is very strong. They're both a little hotheaded. Brothers do scream at each other, but you don't normally go out and share it with the rest of the world. You just get over it, you apologise, you go down to the pub and sort it out. But this one's going to take a lot of sorting out, I'm afraid."

Edwards shared his hope that Prince Harry and Prince William will fix their strained relationship someday. At the moment, he does not see any reconciliation happening, but he is still keeping his fingers crossed.