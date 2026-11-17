Aliens may once have existed far closer to Earth than the distant worlds usually associated with the search for extraterrestrial life. A NASA-supported study published in Science Advances on 20 August 2025 suggests that Ceres, the dwarf planet between Mars and Jupiter, may have had the ingredients needed to support microbial life billions of years ago.

Researchers stress that this is evidence of possible habitability, not proof that life ever emerged. The findings are significant because Ceres is within our own solar system, in the asteroid belt, and was previously explored by NASA's Dawn spacecraft.

How NASA's Ceres Findings Bring Aliens Closer to Home

The study, led by Sam Courville, modelled how Ceres' interior changed over billions of years. Courville, now based at Arizona State University, led the research while working as an intern at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory. The team used thermal and chemical modelling to investigate whether the dwarf planet could have supplied energy to support microbial life.

The key ingredient was not sunlight. Radioactive elements in Ceres' rocky interior generated heat as they decayed, potentially driving hot fluids containing dissolved gases from the core into a subsurface ocean. The researchers suggest this process may have provided a sustained source of chemical energy between approximately 2.5 billion and 4 billion years ago.

On Earth, comparable chemical environments exist around deep-sea hydrothermal vents. Microbes living there can obtain energy from chemical reactions rather than photosynthesis. Courville described the potential food supply in a statement, saying: 'On Earth, when hot water from deep underground mixes with the ocean, the result is often a buffet for microbes — a feast of chemical energy.'

That comparison has limits. The study reports no fossils, biological traces or direct detection of organisms on Ceres. Instead, it suggests that water, carbon-containing compounds and a source of chemical energy may once have existed together.

Whether those conditions ever produced life remains unanswered.

What NASA's Ceres Research Reveals About Alien Possibilities

Ceres is the largest object in the main asteroid belt, measuring about 940 kilometres across. NASA's Dawn mission orbited it from 2015 to 2018, examining a world whose bright surface patches offered clues to its watery past. Scientists identified these patches as salt deposits, left behind when briny liquid reached the surface and evaporated.

Dawn's observations also provided evidence that Ceres may once have hosted a global ocean beneath its icy crust. Organic compounds, which contain carbon and form part of life's chemical building blocks, have also been detected. The new modelling adds another piece to the picture by examining how this ancient ocean might have received chemical energy.

Ceres is now a very different place. Its internal heat has diminished, much of its water has frozen, and any remaining liquid is thought to exist as concentrated brine. The researchers say the dwarf planet is unlikely to be habitable today.

The implications extend beyond one dwarf planet. The team suggests that other icy moons and dwarf planets of similar size may also have experienced periods when their interiors supplied chemical energy to underground water. Such worlds could have offered temporary habitable environments without requiring the sustained internal heating found on some larger ocean worlds.

For now, Ceres offers no answer to whether aliens ever lived nearby. But it gives scientists another world to investigate and a reminder that the search for life may not begin with a distant star.