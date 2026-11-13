A mysterious jellyfish-shaped object spotted floating above Anchorage, Alaska, has reignited UFO speculation after footage showing its unusual silhouette spread across social media. The strange-looking object, which appeared to have several dangling tentacle-like extensions, was reportedly visible for around three minutes before disappearing.

The sighting attracted particular attention because the object appeared to be in the direction of Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, a US military installation known for housing F-22 Raptor fighter jets. However, an increasingly popular explanation suggests that the supposed extraterrestrial visitor might have been something considerably more ordinary: a large octopus-shaped kite.

The footage was originally recorded on 15 June 2026, by Sara Jane Osborn, who was visiting Anchorage with her husband. She had been photographing a rainbow when she noticed the unusual shape in the distance.

The video eventually gained widespread attention in November, with UFO enthusiasts comparing its appearance to the infamous 'jellyfish UFO' footage previously associated with a military installation in Iraq.

Witness Says Object Was Unlike an Ordinary Kite

Osborn said she noticed the object while photographing the rainbow. She described a dark, black-and-silver shape with appendages that appeared to move independently as it turned.

She and her husband watched it for about three minutes. Her husband estimated it could have been within three miles, although the distance was not measured. They searched a nearby park and drove towards Arctic Valley, but found no kite operator.

Osborn questioned the kite explanation, saying she was familiar with the colourful kites flown in Anchorage. She also acknowledged it might have been a drone-like object. Her account describes what the couple saw, but does not establish its identity or exact position.

Why It Could Be an Octopus Kite

Filmmaker and UFO commentator Jeremy Corbell reviewed the footage and reportedly concluded on his Weaponized programme on 11 November that the object was most likely a tethered octopus-style show kite.

Its dangling parts appear to sway like fabric tails, while its movement remains within a relatively small area of the frame. That could be consistent with a tethered object responding to wind.

Nearby Anchorage airfields recorded westerly winds of around eight to 11 knots that evening. This does not prove a kite was being flown, but indicates that a breeze was present in the wider area.

Was the Object Actually Near a US Military Base?

Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson houses F-22 fighter aircraft, helping fuel speculation. However, the object was reportedly seen in the direction of the installation. That does not prove it was above the base or inside restricted airspace.

No publicly confirmed radar record or official military assessment has identified the object. The low-resolution footage cannot establish its distance, altitude or true size.

The Mystery Remains Unresolved

The footage has been attributed to Osborn, who says she recorded the object herself, but that does not mean it shows an alien craft. Corbell's kite explanation is plausible, although it has not been independently confirmed.

For now, the object remains unidentified, with a tethered octopus kite among the leading ordinary explanations. There is no evidence that extraterrestrial visitors were involved. A definitive identification would require much better evidence.