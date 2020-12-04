Noah Cyrus tried to defend Harry Styles' gender-neutral fashion amid negative reviews, but ended up using racially insensitive language, which she later had to apologise for.

Harry Styles recently appeared on the Vogue cover as the first solo male cover star, donning a Gucci jacket over a dress for the occasion. However, the stereotype-breaking style did not resonate with everyone, as commentator Candace Owens said, "bring back manly men."

In response, the "Watermelon Sugar" hitmaker positively reclaimed the phrase and used it as a caption for his new pictures for Variety magazine, writing: "Bring back manly men."

Several celebrities including Tan France, Olivia Wilde, Jameela Jamil, and Logan Paul came forward to support Styles. Noah Cyrus also took to her Instagram story to support Harry's choice of outfit. "He wears this dress better than any of u nappy a** he***z," the 20-year-old captioned a picture of herself with the One Directioner.

The new Grammy nominee soon received backlash for using the term "nappy," a historically negative reference to natural Black hair textures. One Twitter user said white people "need to stop using words you hear black ppl say," adding, "y'all don't even be knowing the meaning y'all be saying it just to look cool it's aggy."

Candace also hit back at Noah over the comment, tagging her elder sister Miley Cyrus as well. In a post on Twitter, the author wrote: "Care to explain to me how @noahcyrus calling me a 'nappy a** h**' is not racist? I'm all ears. You guys love cancel culture."

The "Make Me" singer later apologised for her language, noting she is "mortified" for using the term without knowing the history. In a post on Insta story on December 3, she wrote: "I am mortified that I used a term without knowing the context and history, but I know now and I am horrified and truly sorry."

"I will never use it again. thank you for educating me. I in no way meant to offend anyone. I am so sorry," she added.