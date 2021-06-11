Musician Noel Gallagher is obviously not a fan of Prince Harry as he called him some disparaging words during a recent interview about the Royal Family.

The singer did not mince his words when he called the Duke of Sussex a "woke snowflake" when asked to comment on the royal's feud with his family. He said he sympathises with Prince William because they share a history of having one's younger brother "shooting his f***ing mouth off with s*** that is just so unnecessary."

The British rocker is known for feuding with his younger brother and former bandmate Liam Gallagher. He has been on the receiving end of countless criticism and insults since Oasis disbanded a decade ago.

"I'd like to think I was always the William...I feel that f***ing lad's pain" Gallagher told The Sun.

The 54-year old noted that Prince Harry's recent actions and comments against the Royal Family only paint him in a bad light. He said the way the duke is going on talking about them in interviews makes him come "across like a typical f***ing woke snowflake."

Gallagher also took a jibe against Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle, with whom he shares two children, Archie, 2, and newborn Lilibet.

"This is what happens when you get involved with Americans. As simple as that," he said referencing the former "Suits" star's California roots.

Prince Harry has done very few interviews so far since he and Meghan Markle settled into their Montecito mansion in California. The most publicised one was his explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey in March, in which he suggested that Prince William and his father Prince Charles are trapped in the system.

His latest was for his docuseries "The Me You Can't See," in which he talked about the pain he suffered growing up as a royal following Princess Diana's death. He blamed his father for allowing him to suffer and shared how he drowned his pain and sadness with booze and drugs.

But if it was up to Gallagher, he would want Prince Harry to stop doing these interviews. He gave the 36-year-old royal some unsolicited advice and said, "Just don't be f***ing dissing your family because there's no need for it."