Prince Edward, the youngest son of Queen Elizabeth II, admitted sadness over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's rift with Buckingham Palace and some senior British royals, and said he found that the best way to deal with the family crisis was to stay away from it.

In a sit-down interview with CNN on Thursday, which would have been his father Prince Philip's 100th birthday, the Earl of Wessex was asked about the recent difficult months for the British royal family including Harry and Meghan's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey where they made a number of allegations against "The Firm."

"It's very sad," the 57-year-old said, adding that all the members of the royal family have at some point struggled with having to deal with the constant spotlight on their lives, very much like Harry and Meghan.

"We've all been subjected to massive intrusion and all the rest of it. We all had to deal with it in different ways," he said, adding that the family still wishes the Sussexes "the very best of luck" as quitting as senior royals and moving to the US was a "really hard decision."

"It's difficult for everyone but that's families for you," Edward noted about the current situation.

In a separate interview with BBC, the royal was asked what he thinks about his nephew Harry naming his daughter Lilibet after the Queen, which has sparked controversy amid claims that he did not seek the monarch's permission for it. The Duke of Sussex has even threatened BBC with legal action over the claims.

However, Edward avoided adding to the speculations and simply congratulated Harry and Meghan on their daughter's birth saying, "Well, we just wish them all happiness. That's fantastic news and absolutely, I hope they are very happy."

Once again asked about his opinion on the Sussexes' rift with the family, he said, "It's very sad," before adding: "I stay way out of it. It's much the safest place to be."

Edward's latest comments about Harry and Meghan's Oprah Winfrey interview come just days after he gave a witty response when asked about the tell-all. The royal and his wife Sophie Wessex, were recently participating in a Q&A with The Telegraph when he was asked if he has watched the Oprah interview.

"Oprah who?" Edward quipped in response. His wife also followed suit asking, "Yes, what interview?"

In another part of the Q&A, Edward said it was "nice" to have had a "lengthy chat" with Harry when the latter travelled from California to the UK to attend his grandfather's funeral.