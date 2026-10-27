Libertarian North Carolina Senate candidate Jonathan D. Miller was taken into custody on Monday, 26 October, after an hours-long police operation in Cary. The operation followed social media posts about suicidal thoughts and escalated when Miller ran into woodland carrying a revolver, according to Cary Police Chief Terry Sult.

Miller's X account published messages that appeared to suggest a possible armed confrontation with officers. One post stated: 'I've got six shots and the high ground.' Police said no shots were fired and nobody was injured during the operation.

Officers first visited Miller's home on Glen Echo Lane at about 8:26am and took him into custody shortly after 3pm, according to local broadcaster WRAL. More than 40 police units responded while nearby Resurrection Lutheran School was placed under a code yellow lockdown for part of the day.

I've got six shots and the high ground. I hope they don't find me, but if they do it's going to be a hell of a show. — Jonathan D. Miller (@JDM4NC) October 26, 2026

Social Media Posts Prompted Police Response

Miller, the Libertarian nominee for North Carolina Senate District 16, posted messages on Sunday night and Monday morning referring to his mental health and the police pursuit. Residents concerned about posts suggesting self-harm contacted authorities, The News & Observer reported.

Cary police conducted a welfare check at Miller's home on Monday morning. Sult told WRAL that an officer encountered Miller with a firearm and ordered him not to touch it. Miller then ran away, leading to a prolonged operation around his apartment complex near Cary's Lochmere neighbourhood.

During the incident, Miller continued posting updates online. In another message, he said he had spoken to a negotiator long enough for officers to surround him and mentioned police dogs approaching his position.

I fucked up and talked to the negotiator on the phone long enough for them to box me in. They have dogs so I'm probably done for. — Jonathan D. Miller (@JDM4NC) October 26, 2026

Glen Echo Lane and Audubon Parc Drive were closed to vehicles and pedestrians during the operation, according to The News & Observer.

Candidate Called TV Broadcaster During Standoff

Miller contacted WRAL several times while officers searched for him. He told the broadcaster he had been feeling suicidal the previous night but had decided not to take his own life.

He also said he ran because he feared being taken into custody and hospitalised, questioning whether he would receive effective treatment. These were Miller's own explanations for his actions.

Sult said the calls helped police gain additional insight into the situation. He said officers were able to monitor the conversation with WRAL's permission. Chase Oliver, the Libertarian Party's presidential nominee in 2024, was among those who responded to Miller's posts online, urging him not to harm himself or confront police.

Reports Differ Over Charges

WRAL initially reported that Miller faced charges of communicating threats, resisting a public officer and going armed to the terror of the people. Its subsequent coverage said officers had determined the revolver was an antique firearm not covered by the relevant statutes, meaning a weapons charge would not be pursued on that basis.

The News & Observer separately reported, citing Sult, that Miller faced a felony firearm-possession charge. The outlets gave conflicting accounts of the charges, and the available reporting does not establish a definitive resolution of the discrepancy.

Miller is reportedly being held at the Wake County Detention Center. He is running for the District 16 seat held by Democratic Senator Gale Adcock, with Republican nominee Philip Hensley also contesting the election on 3 November.