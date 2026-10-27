As Sudan marks one year since the fall of El Fasher on 26 October 2025, the UK has announced sanctions against military commanders following revelations about wartime tactics. Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband said the UK funded an investigation into the Sudanese civil war and described its findings as 'disturbing'.

'UK-funded investigations have revealed deeply disturbing evidence of starvation and rape being used as weapons of war across Sudan. Survivors described abduction, rape and abuse on a scale that is an affront to our very humanity,' Miliband said.

The world cannot ignore what is happening in Sudan.



One year on from the mass atrocities in El Fasher, the UK is sanctioning those linked to these and other atrocities, and strengthening support for survivors and communities at risk of famine. pic.twitter.com/ARQl86gN2H — Ed Miliband (@Ed_Miliband) October 26, 2026

Who Has Been Sanctioned?

'That is why the UK is demanding an end to the fighting, an end to support from all external backers for the warring parties and the allowing of life-saving assistance to reach the people of Sudan. We will not forget this conflict and we will act,' Miliband also said.

According to the government, sanctions have been imposed on 15 people from the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and allied groups over suspected atrocities, including sexual violence.

Two RSF commanders were identified by name: Hussein Abu Jalak, a colonel linked to atrocities during the siege of El Fasher, and Al-Nour Ahmed Adam ('Al-Qubba'), who was identified as playing a prominent role in besieging and attacking the city.

'It's the worst humanitarian crisis that the world faces,' Miliband also said. 'And today marks one year since the fall of the city of El Fasher in Sudan, when after 18 months of siege, civilians were massacred, women and girls were subjected to horrific sexual violence and communities were torn apart.'

£15 Million Aid

The government is also providing £15 million ($20 million) in additional aid to Sudan. Of this, £5 million ($6.7 million) will go towards supporting survivors of conflict-related sexual violence. Services will include sexual and reproductive healthcare, maternal health services, psychosocial support and safe spaces for women and girls.

Some £10 million ($13.3 million) will be used to respond to the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Sudan, which has been worsened by attacks on important infrastructure, including markets, health facilities and displacement camps.

The situation is also exacerbated by El Niño-induced drought.

The funding will be used to improve access to clean water and sanitation in displacement sites and support essential humanitarian services.

According to the International Rescue Committee, more than 14 million people have been displaced by the civil war. The organisation has also reported that more than 150,000 people have been killed, although estimates of the death toll vary.

Nations Remember the Fall of El Fasher

Governments and organisations have shared their views on the ongoing conflict in Sudan following the anniversary of the fall of El Fasher. The civil war broke out in April 2023.

Germany has also called for accountability for those responsible for atrocities in Sudan. 'Today marks one year since the atrocities of El Fasher in Sudan. Germany, alongside its partners, sends a clear message: victims will not be forgotten, survivors will be heard, accountability for those responsible pursued,' the country's Foreign Office said.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has called for humanitarian aid to be allowed to 'flow without obstruction'.

In Sudan, a war for raw power, fueled by outside actors, has become a war on civilians.



The fighting must stop.



Civilians must be protected.



Humanitarian aid must flow, without obstruction.



The country’s unity, sovereignty & territorial integrity must be preserved.



And… — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) October 27, 2026

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong also said: 'We join the United Kingdom and international partners calling for an end to attacks on civilians and to facilitate and allow full, safe, rapid and unimpeded humanitarian access.'