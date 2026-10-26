Kaylub Giamanco, a 36-year-old carpenter and father of two, fatally shot a teenage gunman during an attack at Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend, Oregon, on 15 October 2026, according to police.

After initially requesting privacy through his family, Giamanco described the shooting and its emotional aftermath in an interview with Oregon Public Broadcasting (OPB) published on 23 October.

The attack killed four people, including 25-year-old teacher Megan Lambert and three pupils aged five, eight and 11.

A seven-year-old pupil and 54-year-old educational assistant Becky Drury were also seriously injured, although authorities subsequently described the child's condition as serious but stable and Drury's injuries as non-life-threatening.

Despite being praised for preventing further deaths, Giamanco has struggled with the knowledge that he could not save everyone.

His mother, Kenda Freeman, recalled him telling her shortly after the shooting, 'Mom, I couldn't save them all.'

Who Is Kaylub Giamanco, the Father Who Stopped the Oregon School Gunman?

Giamanco is a carpenter and longtime Bend resident whose two daughters attend Silver Rail Elementary School. According to Freeman's interview with CBS News Sacramento, he is originally from Placerville, California, but has lived in Oregon for more than 30 years.

Speaking to OPB, Giamanco explained that he had been returning home from work for lunch when he encountered the attacker near the school. He had dropped off his daughters earlier that morning, unaware that he would return under such devastating circumstances.

Police identified the attacker as 16-year-old Griffin J. John II, a former pupil who entered the school with a shotgun. Giamanco said he spotted the armed teenager approaching the building, retrieved his handgun from his vehicle and contacted emergency services before following him inside.

The attacker had already opened fire in a special education classroom when Giamanco reached the area. According to police, another school staff member had thrown her telephone at the gunman before tackling him and struggling for control of his weapon.

Giamanco told OPB that he saw the confrontation through a classroom window before entering and firing at the attacker. The staff member's intervention was crucial, and Giamanco later described her as 'a real true hero'.

The person who confronted the gunman was not Becky Drury, who was separately wounded in the attack. Drury clarified in a statement released on 21 October that she had been shot before she could physically intervene.

Kaylub Giamanco's Mother Recalls His Heartbreaking Telephone Call

Shortly after the shooting, Giamanco telephoned his mother, Kenda Freeman, who lives in Sacramento, California. Speaking to CBS News, Freeman recalled her son's distress as he explained that he had shot the person responsible for attacking his daughters' school.

Freeman said she reassured him that he had acted to protect others and potentially saved numerous lives. However, Giamanco remained troubled by those who died before he could intervene, despite the public praise surrounding his actions.

His subsequent OPB interview offered a first-hand account of that anguish. Speaking about the families who lost children, Giamanco said, 'I want to apologise for not saving their babies.'

Bend, Oregon father Kaylub Giamanco who shot and killed a shooter at his daughters' school speaks out, praises female teacher for fighting the shooter, allowing him to have a clear shot 🙏 pic.twitter.com/uc5rMJXPSe — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) October 24, 2026

The admission revealed the emotional burden behind his growing public profile. Although authorities have credited him with preventing further casualties, his own reflections have focused heavily on those he could not reach in time.

Oregon Governor Tina Kotek acknowledged that burden in her statement following the tragedy. Addressing the person who intervened, she said, 'Your actions carry a heavy emotional burden', while expressing gratitude for his courage.

President Donald Trump also publicly praised Giamanco, calling him a 'great hero'. Nevertheless, the attention has brought challenges for a family attempting to recover from the violence.

How Kaylub Giamanco's Family Is Receiving Support

Giamanco's family initially issued a statement thanking first responders, school personnel and the surrounding community while requesting privacy. Although the statement indicated that the family would not participate in interviews, Giamanco later chose to speak to OPB about his experience and hopes for improved school safety.

A GoFundMe campaign titled Stand With Kaylub: A Father's Courage at Silver Rail has also been established to support his wife, Kelsey, and their two daughters. Organised by family friend Amy Reynolds on Kelsey's behalf, the appeal seeks financial assistance for trauma-informed therapy, mental health care, lost earnings and household expenses.

By 26 October, the fundraiser had collected more than $445,000 (£334,000) from more than 9,200 donations. Its target had increased to $500,000 (£375,000), although the totals remain subject to change as further contributions arrive.

Giamanco has also discussed his previous experience with firearms, including informal training with Iraq War veterans. He told OPB that he believed the training had helped prepare him for the confrontation, although this remains his personal assessment rather than an independently established explanation of the outcome.

For Giamanco, the aftermath extends beyond public recognition or financial assistance. He has spoken about wanting to use the attention surrounding his actions to advocate for stronger school security measures, even as he and his family continue to process what happened.

The wider investigation remains ongoing, with authorities examining the circumstances surrounding the attack and how the teenager obtained the firearm. Meanwhile, Giamanco's account offers a more complicated picture than the praise alone suggests: a father credited with saving lives who continues to grieve those lost.