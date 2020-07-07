The royal family of Norway reunited after the lockdown restrictions were eased in the country, and posed for a family picture over the weekend to wish the Norwegians a good summer.

King Harald V and Queen Sonja were pictured enjoying a picnic with their children and grandchildren outside the monarch couple's private holiday home, Magero, located on a headland in Tjøme in southern Norway. The photograph was shared by the Norwegian royal court on Instagram with the caption: "The royal family wishes everyone a really good summer!" ⁣

⁣

The picture marks the first public photograph of the Norwegian royals since the relaxation in the lockdown restrictions imposed in the country in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. The picnic might have been organised on Saturday, to celebrate the 82nd birth anniversary of Queen Sonja, who was spotted standing at the head of the table in the picture.

The queen consort's husband King Harald sat on the far end of the table, opposite his son Crown Prince Haakon, the heir apparent to the Norwegian throne, who sat next to his wife Crown Princess Mette-Marit.

Princess Martha Louise, wrapped in a blanket, was seated next to her father King Harald. Her eldest daughter Maud Angelica sat next to her, followed by her cousin, Princess Ingrid Alexandra, who sat close to their queen grandmother.

Martha's second daughter Leah Isadora sat next to her aunt Crown Princess Mette-Marit, followed by her cousin Prince Sverre Magnus. Martha's youngest daughter Emma Tallulah was missing from the picture as she stepped behind the camera to click the family photo. Marius Borg, Mette-Marit's son from her previous relationship was seemingly absent for the family brunch.

The family was last seen in public when they stepped out for a car ride across Oslo to greet the public on the occasion of Norway's National Day on May 17, to commemorate the signing of the constitution declaring Norway an independent kingdom in 1814. The traditional grand ceremonies for the Constitutional day were replaced by a socially-distanced celebration due to the COVID-19 crisis.