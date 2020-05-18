The royal family of Norway along with the citizens of the country annually celebrate National Day on May 17 to commemorate the signing of the constitution declaring Norway an independent kingdom in 1814. The traditional grand celebrations for the occasion were cancelled this year due to coronavirus pandemic, however, the Norwegian royal family had a different kind of ceremony planned for their public.

Also known as Constitutional Day, May 17 marks the day in 1814 when Prince Christian Frederik of Denmark and Norway proclaimed Norway's constitution and was elected King of Norway. The traditional celebrations for the day involve the Norwegian royal family opening the gates of its Royal Palace in Oslo for the public and stepping out on the balcony to greet a sea of people. The day is also marked by a children's parade where more than one lakh children march past the Royal Palace to greet their King.

However, in wake of the COVID-19 crisis which has claimed millions of lives across the globe, the royal family decided to cancel the children's day parade and closed the entire palace area to prevent the gathering of large crowds. Instead, they reversed the tradition and themselves went out on the streets to greet the public to mark the special occasion. Pictures of the celebrations were shared on the royal family's Instagram account throughout the day.

The royal men sported suits and ties, while the women donned traditional Scandinavian dresses, for a long trip in their car through Oslo where they waved to the people. For the celebrations, King Harald V was joined by his wife Queen Sonja, his son Crown Prince Haakon, his daughter-in-law Crown Princess Mette-Marit and their children Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Prince Sverre Magnus. Princess Martha Louise and her three daughters weren't present on the occasion.

The celebrations of the Constitutional Day started at 11 am when the Crown Prince Haakon and his family showed up at their royal residence in Asker to greet people and receive flowers. They followed it up with a trip to the local nursing home where they waved to the residents from a safe distance.

Around 1 pm, the King's Life Guard marched into the Palace Square which was broadcast on TV as well. A little later, the entire royal family came out onto the royal palace balcony and waved to the people who could see them on television.

Later in the afternoon, the family sat in convertible cars and participated in a long trip across Oslo and waved to the public. Marching bands from local schools were seen performing as the convoy marched the streets.