With the Mobile World Congress 2020 officially called off due to the COVID-19 outbreak, smartphones manufacturers showcased their upcoming wares online. The past few weeks saw several flagship offerings as well as innovative new products. Moreover, there is a noticeable upsurge of gaming smartphones from various brands. There is the IQOO 3 5G from Vivo and Black Shark 3 series by Xiaomi. Now, ZTE is not one to be left behind as it introduces the Nubia Red Magic 5G.

Over the years, the video game industry has been marking a notable growth in the mobile gaming sector. Therefore, manufacturers are noticing the demand for more capable handsets that can deliver the resources needed by the software. This includes powerful chipsets, faster data transfer speeds, more internal storage space, and bigger battery capacities. Moreover, those that can add even more features will surely attract more consumers.

ZTE's sub-brand Nubia has been releasing its own take at gaming-grade mobile phones for a while now. The Red Magic 5G is the latest one of the many handsets to debut with specifications geared toward playing mobile games in the most immersive way possible. XDA Developers highlight the fact that it flaunts a 144 Hz refresh rate for its 6.65 FHD+ AMOLED display. This ensures a virtually lag-free performance when it comes to videos or gameplay.

Furthermore, to eliminate capacitive input latency, the device boasts of a 240 MHz touch sampling rate. As the name implies, it is capable of connecting to 5G networks, which grants access to blazing-fast mobile data connectivity. For those who prefer the reliability of LAN connections, there is an optional dock to make that happen. Inside is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset with a cooling fan to keep the temperature in check.

A striking feature of the Nubia Magic 5G is the rear section of the device. The branding is backlit with RGB LEDs and the unique colour schemes advertise its gaming nature. The right side of the frame features two shoulder buttons in addition to the volume rocker and power button. Meanwhile, the 4,500 mAh battery should be enough for uninterrupted gaming for hours, while the 55W fast charging system can quickly get it back up to optimal capacity.