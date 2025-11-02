Kenyan runners dominated the 2025 New York City Marathon on Sunday, delivering historic performances in both the men's and women's elite divisions. Hellen Obiri set a new course record in the women's race, while Benson Kipruto narrowly edged out fellow Kenyan Alexander Mutiso Munyao in a dramatic sprint finish. The 54th running of the marathon drew more than 55,000 participants and millions of spectators across the five boroughs.

Obiri Breaks Course Record in Women's Elite Race

Hellen Obiri, 35, surged to victory with a time of 2:19:51, breaking the previous women's course record set by Margaret Okayo in 2003. The win marked Obiri's second TCS NYC Marathon title and underscored her dominance in long-distance running. She celebrated her achievement alongside fellow Kenyan runners Sharon Lokedi and Sheila Chepkirui, who placed second and third, respectively.

Obiri's performance shaved nearly three minutes off the previous record and reaffirmed Kenya's continued leadership in global marathon competition.

Kipruto Wins Men's Race in Photo Finish

In the men's elite division, Benson Kipruto, 34, crossed the finish line at 2:08:09, narrowly beating Alexander Mutiso Munyao in one of the closest finishes in recent memory. Kipruto's win added to Kenya's legacy at the NYC Marathon, where the nation's runners have consistently placed among the top finishers.

The top five male finishers were:

Benson Kipruto: 2:08:09

Alexander Mutiso Munyao: 2:08:09

Albert Korir: 2:08:57

Patrick Dever: 2:08:58

Matthias Kyburz: 2:09:55

Wheelchair Division Sees Familiar Champions

Switzerland's Marcel Hug reclaimed the men's wheelchair title after his three-year winning streak was interrupted in 2024. Hug expressed joy at returning to the podium, telling reporters, 'It's so overwhelming to win here in New York... It's great.'

In the women's wheelchair division, American Susannah Scaroni won for the second consecutive year and her third overall NYC Marathon title. Scaroni's consistent performance continues to inspire athletes in adaptive sports.

Five-Borough Route Showcases City's Spirit

The NYC Marathon's iconic route begins in Staten Island, crosses into Brooklyn and Queens, touches the southern tip of The Bronx, and finishes in Manhattan's Central Park. This year's race highlighted the city's diversity and resilience, with thousands of spectators lining the streets to cheer runners from around the world.

Road closures across the boroughs remained in effect throughout the day as runners continued to make their way to the finish line, with the event expected to conclude around 4 p.m.

A Race That Keeps Growing

Since its inception in 1970 with just 55 finishers running loops in Central Park, the New York City Marathon has grown into one of the largest and most celebrated races in the world. The 2025 edition featured more than 55,000 runners and marked another milestone in the event's storied history.

With record-breaking performances, dramatic finishes, and global participation, the 2025 NYC Marathon once again proved why it remains a defining moment in the world of endurance sports.