The wrestling community has been left heartbroken after reports emerged that WWE Hall of Famer, better known to fans as Irwin R. Schyster (IRS), has entered hospice care. The 67-year-old legend, a cornerstone of wrestling through the 1980s and 1990s, is reportedly receiving end-of-life care, according to his longtime tag team partner and brother-in-law Barry Windham.

Windham revealed the news in a recent interview with veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter, as reported by Sports Illustrated. His emotional comments shed light on the difficult moment facing the Rotunda family. 'It's kinda tough right now. Mike is in hospice right now,' Windham said. 'I love that family. It's so tragic.'

The revelation sparked an immediate outpouring of concern from fans and former WWE colleagues. Many expressed shock at the news, describing Rotunda as one of wrestling's most respected veterans, not just for his in-ring success but also for his mentorship and enduring humility.

A Legacy That Defined Generations of Wrestlers

Rotunda's career spanned more than four decades and multiple wrestling promotions, including WWE, WCW, and New Japan Pro-Wrestling. His early fame came as one-half of the US Express tag team with Windham, where the duo quickly became fan favourites for their teamwork and charisma.

However, Rotunda's most memorable persona was that of IRS, the tax-obsessed heel who would scold opponents and audiences alike for being 'cheaters'. Dressed in his signature white shirt, tie, and suspenders, he became one of WWE's defining characters of the early 1990s. Teaming up with Ted DiBiase as Money Inc., Rotunda went on to capture the WWE Tag Team Championship three times.

Beyond the ring, his reputation extended far beyond his villainous persona. Known for his professionalism and discipline, Rotunda was often praised by colleagues for his quiet leadership and commitment to the sport. He spent time wrestling in Japan and across North America, even joining the nWo faction during his WCW tenure in the late 1990s.

A Family Built on Wrestling Excellence

Rotunda's wrestling influence carried into the next generation through his children. His son Windham Rotunda, known worldwide as Bray Wyatt, became one of the most creative minds in modern WWE before his untimely death in 2023 at just 36 years old. His younger son, Taylor Rotunda, better known to fans as Bo Dallas, continues to wrestle today and carries on his brother's creative legacy through the Wyatt Sicks faction, portraying the mysterious 'Uncle Howdy' character first introduced by Bray.

Rotunda is married to Stephanie Windham, Barry Windham's sister, further cementing one of wrestling's most famous family legacies.

Wrestling World Rallies Behind the Rotunda Family

Following Windham's comments, many WWE veterans and fans offered words of support online. Wrestler Leilani Kai shared an emotional tribute on X (formerly Twitter), writing, 'It breaks my heart to share that my friend Mike Rotunda has been placed under hospice care. Please keep Mike and the Rotunda family in your prayers.' She also shared a touching photo of the two from earlier this year, captured during a reunion. E! News later confirmed her message.

Rotunda's last major appearance on WWE television came in 2023 during the Raw is XXX anniversary special, where he made a cameo alongside DiBiase.

Earlier this year, he reconnected with fans through X, posting: 'I'm back on X and the books are still open. Some of you may have forgotten how this business really works... but I haven't. The numbers never lie. The debts are still outstanding. And trust me, I ALWAYS collect.'

As messages of love continue to flood social media, the wrestling world is united in wishing strength to one of its most respected veterans. Rotunda's influence, through his own legacy and through his sons, remains deeply woven into the fabric of WWE history.