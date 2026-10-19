Sabrina Carpenter left a New York City restaurant worker with a favourable impression after someone in the singer's party requested a meal within an hour.

According to The Mirror, the employee said the deadline was difficult to meet before what she described as a Saturday Night Live appearance, yet later called Carpenter 'amazing.'

The restaurant encounter has not been independently verified, and its date remains unclear. Carpenter was a musical guest on Saturday Night Live in May 2024 and returned to host and perform on 18 October 2025. Neither confirmed broadcast establishes when the reported meal took place.

Sabrina Carpenter's Team Asked for a Quick Meal

The employee said Carpenter entered the restaurant through the kitchen, accompanied by an entourage and security staff. She remembered bodyguards in front of and behind the singer, a sight she described as 'wild.'

But the worker was surprised when a member of Carpenter's party explained the time available for dinner.

'And then her, I think manager, came up to me and said she had an hour to eat,' the employee recalled. She said that kind of turnaround was 'kind of impossible' where she worked.

The employee did not identify the person with certainty. Nor did she claim that Carpenter herself had imposed the deadline or asked the kitchen to abandon its normal procedures.

The worker's concern was practical. Preparing and serving a meal in the available time might mean falling short of the restaurant's usual presentation standards. Rather than promise something she could not guarantee, she raised the issue with the visitor's representative.

'It's not going to be pretty. Does she care?' the worker recalled asking. She said the reply was, 'Absolutely not.'

It was a small exchange, but important to the telling. The employee understood the representative to be unconcerned about an imperfect presentation. That is not the same as knowing what Carpenter personally said or thought.

The employee decided the team would try anyway. 'We're going to get it done,' she recalled telling herself.

Her account does not specify when the food arrived, whether the party finished within the hour or how the rest of the service unfolded. However, her description of Carpenter afterwards was emphatically positive.

Sabrina Carpenter's Dinner Order Before Reported SNL Visit

The employee remembered the star's meal as straightforward. It included a Caesar salad, a strip steak cooked medium rare, and sparkling water.

'She had a Caesar salad, she had a strip steak medium rare, I don't think she drank, she just had sparkling water,' the worker said.

The phrasing is worth preserving. 'I don't think' signals uncertainty, not proof of what Carpenter did or did not drink. The order is also a recollection, rather than a receipt or statement from the restaurant.

The worker said Carpenter was on SNL 'like two hours later.' That timing has not been independently confirmed, and the original recording of the employee's remarks has not been identified.

What is confirmed is Carpenter's history with the NBC programme. On 18 May 2024, she appeared as a musical guest while Jake Gyllenhaal hosted. On 18 October 2025, she returned for double duty as host and musical guest, performing 'Manchild' and 'Nobody's Son.'

Those dates provide context, not a precise timestamp for the restaurant visit. Without the worker identifying the broadcast, linking the dinner specifically to the October 2025 show would go further than the account allows.

Despite the schedule pressure described, the employee did not recount a row, a complaint about food, or a demand made directly by Carpenter.

She remembered the conversation mostly with someone accompanying her. The worker spoke last, looking back on the rush and saying, 'And she was amazing.'