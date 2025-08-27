Millions of UK households will face higher energy costs this winter after Ofgem confirmed a 2% rise in the price cap from October 2025. The move will push a typical dual-fuel bill from £1,720 to £1,755 ($2,310 to $2,360), adding about £35 a year.

The regulator attributed the rise to higher wholesale costs and ongoing pressures on Britain's energy grid. The decision comes despite forecasts earlier this year suggesting only a 1% increase, with analysts at Cornwall Insight estimating bills would reach around £1,737 ($2,335). The sharper-than-expected adjustment has raised concerns about affordability as colder weather approaches.

Octopus Energy's Winter Support Measures

Octopus Energy, which supplies more than seven million households, has announced additional support to help customers manage costs. The company is participating in the government's Warm Home Discount, offering a £150 ($200) credit to eligible low-income households.

Beyond national programmes, Octopus is expanding its Octo Assist Fund, which provides grants, hardship support, and in some cases debt relief for struggling customers. According to the company, tens of thousands of households accessed help through the fund last winter.

The supplier is also continuing its Winter Workout initiative, which rewards households that successfully cut energy usage. Octopus said participants reduced bills by an average of 12%, generating more than £5 million ($6.7 million) in collective savings during the last cold season. These measures aim to soften the impact of the October increase.

Login Access and Recent Glitches

While financial assistance remains a priority, Octopus Energy has also had to address technical issues. On 7 August 2025, customers reported problems accessing accounts through both the app and website. Data from Downdetector showed a spike in complaints, 99% of which were linked to login and website access.

The company confirmed the outage and reassured customers that engineers were working on a fix. Octopus later said the issue had been resolved. The login portal remains a critical tool for customers to submit meter readings, monitor usage, apply for support schemes, and manage billing. Reliable access will be essential as more households seek help this winter.

How Customers Can Contact Octopus Energy

Octopus Energy maintains several customer service channels for those needing assistance. In the UK, the supplier provides a freephone emergency number for heat pumps, solar panels, and electric vehicle chargers, along with a general support line.

For non-urgent enquiries, customers can email heretohelp@octopusenergy.com, with the company aiming to reply within 24 hours. An online helpdesk and chat service are also available through the login portal.

Despite this, some customers have reported slower response times, particularly via email. Posts on community forums and Reddit have pointed to delays in acknowledgement and resolution.

Octopus has encouraged customers with urgent issues to use its phone lines, which have been prioritised during peak demand periods.

Wider Impact on Households This Winter

The October price rise comes at a time when households are already grappling with higher living costs. Consumer groups warn that colder weather will make energy affordability a key issue in the months ahead.

Energy UK has highlighted that multiple suppliers, including Octopus, are committing additional funds to hardship support and customer service improvements.

Industry analysts note that while supplier initiatives provide some relief, pressure on household budgets will remain.

For Octopus customers, accessing winter support, ensuring reliable login access, and knowing how to reach the company will be vital in navigating the latest round of bill increases.