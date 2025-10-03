Sean 'Diddy' Combs, 55, on the eve of his sentencing for two federal Mann Act convictions, submitted a personal letter to US District Judge Arun Subramanian pleading remorse, claiming sobriety, and promising reform while asking the court for leniency.

The plea, published inside court filings and quoted by news organisations, comes as federal prosecutors demand a substantial custodial term and a maximum fine; Combs's defence asks for no more than 14 months, arguing his detention already served that time.

Combs's Letter: A Plea From Inside the MDC

In a document circulated to the court and subsequently reported by multiple outlets, Combs writes that his time in the Metropolitan Detention Centre has precipitated a 'spiritual reset', that he is 'clean, clear and sober' for the first time in 25 years, and that 'the old me died in jail and a new version of me was reborn'.

He explicitly apologised for the violence the jury saw captured on surveillance footage and for 'putting my hands on the woman that I loved'.

The letter, presented to the judge as part of the defence sentencing materials, describes Combs's daily struggle in custody, his participation in therapy and education classes, and his claim to be attempting to turn his incarceration into a force for positive change by teaching other inmates.

Several media outlets have posted readings or footage of the letter; the text itself has been reproduced in court filings and in the defence's submissions.

Prosecutors, Victims and The Court: Calls for Punishment

Federal prosecutors counter that the crimes and the evidence shown at trial warrant a lengthy sentence. In a detailed sentencing memorandum, the US Attorney's Office argued for 'no less than 135 months' (11 years and three months) in prison and requested a fine of £372,000 ($500,000), the statutory maximum the government says is appropriate given the defendant's means and the gravity of the conduct.

The government memorandum stresses the breadth of evidence presented at trial, including testimony and contemporaneous messages, and contends that Combs has not meaningfully accepted responsibility.

Victims' statements filed with the court underline the human cost that prosecutors say justifies a severe sentence. Casandra 'Cassie' Ventura, the trial's most prominent witness, filed a powerful impact statement describing years of alleged abuse, the consequences for her mental and physical health, and her fear for her family's safety.

The government filing quotes her describing 'permanent scars' and pleading for the court to account for the 'many lives' affected. The prosecution argues that sentencing must reflect deterrence and the seriousness of the offence.

Redemption Claims and Public Scrutiny

The defence's filing asks Judge Subramanian to treat Combs's incarceration, rehabilitation efforts, and the time already served as sufficient, requesting a sentence that would equate to little or no additional custody beyond time served.

They submit letters from fellow inmates and staff attesting to the effect of Combs's classes and conduct while detained. The Probation Office, however, reportedly recommended a guidelines sentence in the mid-range, several years, illustrating the gulf between the parties' positions.

Beyond the legal arguments is a reputational and cultural reckoning. Combs is a household name whose music and business influence stretch back decades; for victims and advocates, the case is a high-profile test of whether public figures are treated differently in truth and consequence.

For supporters and family, the argument is that incarceration has already marked a profound change; for prosecutors and accusers, it is evidence of a pattern that must be punished to protect others.