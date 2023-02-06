In his memoir "Spare," Prince Harry shared that he lost his virginity on a field behind a busy pub to an "older woman" who loves horses. That woman is reportedly Sasha Walpole. The now 40-year-old mum-of-two used to work as King Charles III's stable girl in Highgrove.

She admitted, "I am the woman who took Harry's virginity." She said it happened in July 2001 behind the car park of the historic Vine Tree Inn in Norton, Wiltshire, where she was celebrating her 19th birthday. The Duke was reportedly 16 at that time.

Walpole said she and Prince Harry had downed ten shots of tequila, Baileys, and Sambuca when they decided to sneak out to the back of the pub for cigarettes because he did not want his security detail to see him smoking and get scolded by his father. She said they "went outside and both climbed a three-bar fence to the field" and remembered they "were quite drunk at this point."

Walpole told The Sun, "I gave Harry a cigarette. I lit mine and then his. We finished our cigarettes — Marlboro Lights — and it just happened. He started to kiss me. He was wearing boxers. There was no chatting, no words. It was exciting that it was happening. It was exciting that it was happening like the way it was. We were away for 15 minutes but the sex was about five ­minutes."

She said, "It was ­literally wham-bam between two friends. The sex was passionate and sparky because we shouldn't have been doing it."

Walpole, who now works as a digger driver, said that they "didn't set out to do it and it wasn't pre-meditated." She said the Duke of Sussex was still young then and that they have been "purely friends." Although she confessed that it "was a little bit naughty, in the sense that it shouldn't have been happening."

But she admitted that at that time, she did not know that Prince Harry was still a virgin because "there was no virgin vibes from him, he seemed to know what he was doing." She only realised afterward because she had not "known him to have slept with anyone," which she said she would have known because she had "been hanging around with him for a few years."

Walpole said she and Prince Harry went their separate ways after the romp and never heard from each other again, which she is not disappointed about. She admitted that she kept this information a secret for 21 years and would not have spoken up about it if the duke did not mention it in "Spare."