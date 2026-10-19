Olivia Rodrigo says Chappell Roan told her to 'start dating girls' after hearing about her disappointing experiences with men, the singer has revealed. Rodrigo recalled the remark during an Apple Music interview with Zane Lowe, published on 16 October 2026, as the pair discussed their expectations remix, friendship and future plans for Daisy Chain Fields.

The singers recently reunited for a remix of Rodrigo's song 'expectations', released on Friday, 16 October. Roan contributed a new verse about a romantic encounter with another woman. Their conversation offered insight into how personal experiences shaped the collaboration.

Olivia Rodrigo on Chappell Roan's Dating Advice in the Studio

Rodrigo explained that the suggestion emerged while the pair were working together in the recording studio. As they attempted to write the song's second verse, she began sharing stories about her experiences with men.

'I have a vivid memory of being in the studio with you, Chappell, and we were trying to write the second verse, and I was telling you all of the crazy stuff that boys have done to me,' Rodrigo recalled.

She also remembered Roan's reaction to those stories.

'Oh my god, you need to start dating girls. This is crazy.'

The exchange provided a glimpse into the friendship between the singers, whose personal conversations have also become part of their creative process. Rodrigo did not suggest that she had followed the advice or changed her dating preferences.

Roan, who identifies as a lesbian, also discussed her own experiences with disappointing romantic encounters.

Her contribution to expectations describes being ghosted by a woman after what she considered a good date. Roan characterised the situation as 'Classic LA behavior', referring to Los Angeles dating culture.

The new verse introduces a female love interest into the song, giving the remix an explicitly queer perspective.

'I love making things a little gay,' Roan joked while discussing her contribution.

Chappell Roan on Queer Representation in 'Expectations'

Beyond the humour, Roan praised Rodrigo for welcoming LGBTQ+ representation into the track. She suggested that not every artist would necessarily feel comfortable including an openly queer verse in their music.

'It's just cool to have queerness – I don't know if everyone would be down to have a fully queer verse on their song,' she said.

'It says a lot about your support for queerness, but also girl pop star vibes... it feels very feminist to me.'

Her remarks highlighted the importance she placed on artistic freedom and the opportunity to tell different romantic stories through pop music.

The conversation also showed how the singers approached the collaboration without requiring their individual experiences to be identical. For Roan, including a female love interest was an important part of her contribution.

Inside Daisy Chain Fields: Festival, Charity and Future Plans

The interview also turned to Daisy Chain Fields, Rodrigo's all-female music festival in California, where Roan performed alongside Doechii, Stevie Nicks and Mitski.

Rodrigo described the event as an especially meaningful experience, highlighting both the performances and its charitable purpose. She confirmed that 100 per cent of the festival's profits went to charity.

'It was one of the most meaningful experiences of my whole life, and I'm not even just saying this because she's on the call, but having Chappell be there and perform with 100% of the profits going to charity, it was really heartening,' Rodrigo said.

The singer's comments reflected her appreciation for Roan's participation and the opportunity to bring fellow female artists together for a charitable event.

The festival also represented another chapter in their professional friendship, extending their collaboration beyond recording sessions and into live performances.

For fans who missed the California event, Rodrigo offered encouraging news about its future.

She confirmed that preparations were already underway for another edition of Daisy Chain Fields in 2027. However, the interview account did not provide a confirmed date, venue or line-up for the next festival.

Whether Roan will return as a performer also remains unconfirmed. For now, Rodrigo's announcement establishes that planning has begun, with further details about the festival still to be revealed.