Olivia Rodrigo has renewed her criticism of abortion restrictions, calling them 'pro-control' during a reproductive rights discussion that revisited the case of a Texas woman who nearly died after being denied abortion care.

Rodrigo appeared in a series of Instagram videos shared on Tuesday, 21 July, with the Center for Reproductive Rights, where she spoke with legal experts about abortion bans, medication abortion, midwifery restrictions and maternal health. The Grammy-winning singer used the discussion to spotlight the real-life consequences of laws restricting reproductive healthcare across the United States.

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One of the most emotional moments came when the conversation turned to Amanda Zurawski, the Texas woman who sued the state after being denied an abortion while facing a nonviable pregnancy. Zurawski later developed sepsis, spent time in intensive care and suffered long-term damage to her reproductive organs.

'Not very pro-life to harm these women's health for the long term,' Rodrigo said during the discussion. 'And to see them in the ICU is so terrifying. It's pro-control.'

Amanda Zurawski's Case Returns to Spotlight

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Zurawski's case became one of the most widely cited examples of the medical dangers faced by pregnant patients in states with strict abortion bans. She was 18 weeks pregnant when her water broke and doctors determined the pregnancy could not continue successfully. But because the foetus still had cardiac activity, she said she was denied abortion care under Texas law until her condition worsened.

Within days, Zurawski developed sepsis and required emergency treatment. She later became the lead plaintiff in Zurawski v. State of Texas, a lawsuit backed by the Center for Reproductive Rights that challenged how the state's abortion bans were being applied in medical emergencies. For Rodrigo, the case showed that abortion restrictions are not abstract political debates. They can decide whether a patient receives care before their body begins to fail.

Mifepristone Access Also Under Threat

Rodrigo also spoke with Meetra Mehdizadeh, a senior attorney at the Center for Reproductive Rights, about efforts to restrict access to mifepristone. Mifepristone is used in medication abortions and was first approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in 2000. The FDA has said it determined the drug was safe and effective for its approved use after reviewing scientific evidence.

Mehdizadeh said medication abortion now accounts for the majority of abortions and warned that opponents are pushing for 'unnecessary restrictions' that would make the drug harder to access. The issue has remained central to the post-Roe fight over reproductive healthcare, especially in states where clinics have closed or abortion access is already heavily limited.

Why Rodrigo Questioned Midwifery Restrictions

Rodrigo also asked why some southern states continue to restrict midwives, particularly when Black women face far higher maternal mortality risks.

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Senior attorney Hillary Schneller told Rodrigo that Black women die at three times the rate of white women and said many of those deaths are preventable. She argued that midwives can be part of the solution, but states such as Georgia still limit or block their practice.

'I don't even understand the mindset behind not being for midwifery,' Rodrigo said. 'Is it just wanting to control women and bring them down? It just doesn't make any sense.'

Schneller traced many of those laws to a history of racist and sexist campaigns against midwives, especially in the South.

Rodrigo has repeatedly tied her music career to reproductive rights advocacy. Her Fund 4 Good raised $2 million (£1.5 million) for abortion funds during the 'Guts' World Tour, and she was honoured by Planned Parenthood in April 2025 for that work.

She is also preparing her self-curated Daisy Chain Fields festival, with artists including Stevie Nicks, Chappell Roan and Doechii set to perform in support of charities for women and girls.