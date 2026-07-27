Olivia Rodrigo has sparked dating rumours after she was spotted with Belgian finance professional Julian Croonenberghs on several occasions, including an airport appearance in Iceland where the pair were seen sharing wired earphones.

The reported sightings have fuelled online speculation about the pair's relationship, with Croonenberghs becoming an unexpected name in headlines as fans seek to learn more about the private finance professional linked to the Grammy-winning singer.

Olivia Rodrigo and Julian Croonenberghs Sightings Timeline

The speculation surrounding Olivia Rodrigo and Julian Croonenberghs has developed following a series of reported sightings.

The pair were first linked after they were seen together in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn. They were later spotted outdoors in New York City, where they appeared to be having a conversation with a friend.

The Iceland airport sighting became the most talked-about moment after the pair were seen sharing wired earphones while travelling together.

While the appearances have prompted questions about whether Rodrigo and Croonenberghs are dating, being seen together does not confirm a romantic relationship.

Who Is Banker Julian Croonenberghs?

Julian Croonenberghs is a Belgian finance professional who works for private equity firm Hg Capital.

He reportedly studied applied mathematics and computer science before building a career in finance. Unlike many people previously linked to Rodrigo, Croonenberghs does not work in music, film or television and has largely remained outside the public eye.

Croonenberghs has drawn attention because of his reported connection to Rodrigo rather than from having a celebrity profile of his own.

Reports suggest the pair may have been introduced through Croonenberghs' sister, Jade, a DJ whose work reportedly places her within similar social circles as the singer.

Olivia Rodrigo's 'Normal Boy' Comment Resurfaces Amid Dating Rumours

The rumours have also brought renewed attention to comments Rodrigo previously made about dating someone outside the entertainment industry.

In a recent interview, the singer spoke about the appeal of being with someone who is not involved in show business.

'There's something nice about a nice, normal boy', Rodrigo said.

She added that she enjoys spending time with people who do not know every detail about her career, describing that experience as refreshing.

Some social media users have compared those comments with Croonenberghs' background as a finance professional outside Hollywood. However, Rodrigo has not indicated that her remarks were about him.

Why Julian Croonenberghs Stands Out From Olivia Rodrigo's Past Rumoured Partners

Rodrigo has previously been linked to several figures, including actor Ethan Wacker, actor and musician Joshua Bassett, producer Adam Faze, DJ Zack Bia and actor Louis Partridge.

Many of those reported relationships involved people connected to the entertainment industry, making speculation around Croonenberghs notable because of his different career path.

Rodrigo has rarely spoken publicly about her relationships, with much of the attention surrounding her dating life coming from public appearances and reports rather than direct statements.

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Are Olivia Rodrigo and Julian Croonenberghs Dating?

Olivia Rodrigo and Julian Croonenberghs have not confirmed that they are dating.

The current rumours are based on multiple reported sightings, their reported connection through mutual circles and online discussion surrounding the singer's personal life.

For now, the pair's relationship status remains unclear, but their public appearances together have made Croonenberghs a trending name among fans following Olivia Rodrigo's latest developments.