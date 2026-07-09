Olivia Rodrigo has turned her newest music festival into a direct financial lifeline for Planned Parenthood at the exact moment federal policy has tried to cut the organisation off. The 23-year-old pop star announced Daisy Chain Fields on 22 June 2026, an all-women, one-day festival at Great Park in Irvine, California, on 29 August.

Every performer is donating their time, with 100 per cent of net proceeds going to ten charities focused on women's and girls' health, including Planned Parenthood, the Center for Reproductive Rights and the National Institute for Reproductive Health.

A Star-Studded Lineup for a Cause

Rodrigo unveiled the festival on Instagram, writing that she has 'had a dream of doing this festival for years' and calling it a way to make 'joy, community and music' into 'drivers of meaningful change.' The lineup includes Chappell Roan, Doechii, Katseye, Mitski, Bikini Kill, Garbage, The Breeders, Die Spitz, Eli, Quiet Light, Rachel Chinouriri and Not for Radio, with special guest appearances from Stevie Nicks, Sarah McLachlan and Karen O of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

Speaking to Diane Sawyer on Good Morning America the day after the announcement, Rodrigo said all the artists on the bill were 'doing it for free for charity, which is just a real testament to their hearts as well as the talent.' She credited McLachlan's 1990s Lilith Fair tour as her direct inspiration, saying McLachlan was 'the first person that I called' once she decided to move forward.

General admission tickets start at $250 (£197), with VIP packages priced at $500 (£394). The other named beneficiaries are Baby2Baby, Black Mamas Matter Alliance, FreeFrom, Jhpiego, the Johns Hopkins Center for Indigenous Health, the National Domestic Workers Alliance and the National Women's Law Center.

Directly Into the Path of Trump's Medicaid Cuts

Rodrigo's announcement landed roughly two weeks before Planned Parenthood's Medicaid billing resumed nationally on 6 July 2026, following a one-year federal defunding provision inside President Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which he signed into law on 4 July 2025. The provision barred federal Medicaid reimbursement to abortion providers, including Planned Parenthood, for both abortion and non-abortion services such as cancer screenings and STI testing, and Congress ultimately let the one-year measure expire rather than renew it.

Planned Parenthood says the policy forced the closure of 51 clinics nationwide in 2025, with at least 20 closures directly attributed to the loss of Medicaid reimbursement, and 250,000 fewer patient visits between October 2025 and April 2026 than the same period a year earlier, with breast exam visits down 20 per cent and IUD-related visits down 26 per cent.

Even with billing restored, the White House has signalled the fight is not over. Spokeswoman Allison Schuster said in June that 'the Trump administration will continue to hold Planned Parenthood and all recipients of Federal funds fully accountable for any and all instances of waste, fraud, or abuse,' while anti-abortion groups have already pushed Republicans to reintroduce the defunding provision in future legislation.

The gap left by federal cuts has been partly filled at state level: Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey directed $2 million (£1.57 million) in state funds to Planned Parenthood League of Massachusetts to keep non-abortion services running for Medicaid patients, and the Kaiser Family Foundation has tracked at least eleven states that increased their own funding to abortion providers in response. Planned Parenthood affiliates say they still absorbed roughly $45 million (£35.4 million) in uncompensated patient care during the months the Medicaid prohibition was in effect.

🚨 Olivia Rodrigo to fund Planned Parenthood with concert sales after Trump defunded the organization. pic.twitter.com/MfDpCvfwNk — Democrats Deliver (@DemzDeliver) July 8, 2026

Not Rodrigo's First Rodeo

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Daisy Chain Fields extends a pattern of reproductive rights activism Rodrigo has sustained since the 2022 Dobbs decision overturned Roe v. Wade. That year, she joined Lily Allen on stage at Glastonbury to dedicate Allen's song 'Fuck You' to the Supreme Court justices who wrote the ruling. In 2024, she launched Fund 4 Good during her Guts World Tour, partnering with the National Network of Abortion Funds and ultimately donating more than £1.57 million ($2 million) in ticket proceeds to ten reproductive rights and gender-based violence organisations worldwide.

Planned Parenthood of Greater New York honoured Rodrigo with its 2025 Catalyst of Change award for that work. Accepting it alongside Texas abortion-rights litigant Amanda Zurawski, Rodrigo said she was 'so incredibly humbled' by the recognition, adding that she admired 'the life-saving work' Planned Parenthood does 'providing affordable healthcare, cancer screenings, birth control, STD testing, and abortion care.'

Daisy Chain Fields tickets are available now, with the full lineup and charity partner list published on the festival's official website.