Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have called it quits after two years together. Prior to the breakup, a source claimed that he made several attempts to end the relationship, and each time she would beg him to stay.

A source claimed that the former One Direction singer had enough of the drama surrounding the director's life. It was good while it lasted and he is thankful for her help, especially in his acting career.

"Harry had some wonderful times with Olivia – this was by far the most serious he's ever been about anyone. He's grateful that she gave him the gig in 'Don't Worry Darling' and introduced him to some very impressive players in Hollywood, plus he really sympathised with the huge pressures she had to suffer. But for all the positives, it wound up becoming way too intense and stressful for him," the insider told Heat magazine.

The source claimed that Styles "tried to end it with Olivia multiple times, but she kept begging him not to and would get upset every time he did try to leave." The 28-year-old eventually became fed up "with all the drama – her anxiety about other women, the toxic war with her ex (Jason Sudeikis), her failure to connect with his friends and family, plus the apparent pressure to get engaged. It all became too much in the end."

It is unclear what finally led to the breakup, but the source alleged that it had something to do with how Wilde "kept going on about getting married and buying a place together." It "was the straw that broke the camel's back."

Styles "felt smothered" and felt that she became "needy" and so it "became a real turn-off." He had "to walk away in the end" because he did not want "to mess Olivia around by leading her on when his heart wasn't in it."

Wilde and Styles met on the set of her film "Don't Worry Darling" which started filming in October 2020. In November 2020, she and Sudeikis both announced the end of their engagement. Then in January 2021, she and the singer were pictured holding hands at his manager's wedding. Despite the source's claims, Wilde and Styles have yet to comment on news about their breakup.