Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles were reportedly unable to fix problems in their relationship and decided to call it quits after nearly two years together.

A source claimed that prior to their breakup, the couple "have had some issues" but refused to divulge what these are. She "thought they were gonna work through it all" but ended up being "disappointed."

"The break has been difficult for Olivia...She is disappointed. It's just a tricky situation, though," the insider told People

Reports emerged last week that Wilde, 38, and Styles, 28, who met on the set of the movie "Don't Worry Darling," are taking a break from their relationship. It was a "very amicable decision" so they each can focus on their respective careers.

A friend of the former couple said they "have different priorities that are keeping them apart." The split also comes as the former One Direction singer is "still touring and is now going abroad," while Wilde "is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A." She shares two children, daughter Daisy, 6, and son Otis, 8, with her ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis.

The pal added that "the public pressure on them has been difficult. They've had ups and downs throughout the relationship."

Rumours of a split were already brewing early in November after Wilde and Styles were spotted looking glum while out for dinner with friends at Pace restaurant in L.A. They walked distantly from each other, unlike their typical PDA. They were also seen arriving at the same gym separately.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde were seen out to dinner with friends at Pace restaurant Wednesday night in LA. The couple appeared to keep their distance from one another



they walked and hardly cracked a smile throughout the evening



Harry looked sternly into the distance

Friends of the singer already anticipated the breakup as he was reportedly already tired of the drama surrounding her life. She was accused by her children's former nanny of ditching Sudeikis for the younger actor. The nanny claimed Wilde and the comedian were still planning their wedding in October 2020 and were even seen packing on the PDA during a beach outing in September of the same year. But they announced the end of their engagement in November, a month after filming for "Don't Worry Darling" began.

But the exes both slammed the nanny's claims as hearsay. Wilde also clarified during her 2022 Vanity Fair interview that her relationship with Sudeikis was "over" long before she met Styles.