A pirate flag from the Japanese manga One Piece has leapt off comic pages to city streets, appearing at political protests across Asia. The skull-and-crossbones design, topped with a straw hat, is now being raised by demonstrators in countries such as Indonesia, Nepal and the Philippines.

Protesters say the symbol embodies resistance to corruption, authoritarianism and censorship. Its adoption highlights how a fictional emblem has been reinterpreted as a real-world banner of dissent, especially among younger generations.

The Symbol and Its Origins

The flag is known as the Straw Hat Pirates' Jolly Roger from One Piece, a manga created in 1997 by Eiichiro Oda. The story follows Monkey D. Luffy and his crew as they pursue freedom and justice while standing against oppressive authority.

Within the narrative, the Jolly Roger represents camaraderie, rebellion and defiance. Fans argue that these themes, along with the message of fighting for personal dreams, help explain why the flag has taken on political meaning outside the world of fiction, according to CNN.

From Fiction to Protest

The flag's political use has been most visible in Indonesia. Ahead of the country's 80th Independence Day, students, truck drivers and artists displayed it at rallies against rising prices, unemployment and new rules on overloaded vehicles. In some cases, the Straw Hat flag was raised in place of the national red-and-white banner, according to Al Jazeera.

In Nepal, the symbol has featured in demonstrations led largely by Gen Z against a nationwide social media ban and wider perceptions of corruption. Protesters in Kathmandu carried it alongside placards with slogans such as 'Unmute Your Voice' and 'Youths against corruption', Reuters reported.

Beyond Indonesia and Nepal, the flag has also been seen in France, South Korea and the Philippines. Its reach has extended into street art, t-shirts, murals and online campaigns, showing how popular culture imagery can spread across borders.

Why It Resonates

For many, the flag's appeal lies in its simplicity and recognisability. Fans of the manga understand its connotations of solidarity and resistance, while its broader symbolism makes it accessible even to those unfamiliar with One Piece. According to The Independent, demonstrators in Hong Kong, Thailand and Chile have also used it to highlight frustrations with governance and inequality.

Because it is not tied to any national or party politics, governments often struggle to respond without appearing heavy-handed. Yet officials in Indonesia have condemned the flag's use as disrespectful to national symbols, and some flags have been confiscated. Critics add that the emblem's ambiguity invites multiple interpretations, ranging from decorative use to more radical political messaging.

From Pop Culture to Protest Politics

The Straw Hat Jolly Roger has become an unlikely emblem of political resistance. Rooted in a fictional story of liberty and defiance, it has been reimagined by protesters as a rallying cry against corruption, censorship and authoritarianism.

Whether its presence at rallies endures or fades, the flag illustrates how cultural icons can acquire new significance when deployed in political struggles. What began as the mark of a manga pirate crew has been transformed into a transnational protest symbol, uniting young people under a shared language of resistance.