Jennifer Aniston recently made an appearance on "The One Show" alongside Resee Witherspoon to discuss the new series of their Apple TV+ programme 'The Morning Show,' but the interview has left people confused about the "Friends" alum's attitude towards one of the hosts.

On Wednesday's episode of the BBC show, Aniston was welcomed by retired footballer Jermaine Jenas, who joined the show in April after Matt Baker left it last year, and his co-host Zoe Ball, who joined in July after Alex Jones went on maternity leave. Viewers of the interview dubbed the chat "awkward," and claimed that Aniston's answers to Jenas's questions reflect that she does not like him at all.

The uncomfortable chat started after the actress was asked how she draws inspiration from what goes on behind the scenes at a TV show to use it for "The Morning Show," which gives an inside look at the modern workplace through the lens of the people who present a popular breakfast news program from Manhattan. In response, a distracted Aniston who was often looking towards the sides of the screen, said, "I learned the slow burn that it is. It's a very vampire state of life and mind that you guys live in. Everybody comes alive in the middle of the night and it's a slow-moving train. I got there at five in the morning and the hallways were quiet and people are just slowly waking up and then all of a sudden, the train starts moving and it gets crazier and crazier. It's utter chaos."

Jenas interrupted Aniston's answer to ask a question to her co-star, while commenting that the actress has "pretty much sold it" to him that she is not a morning person. What followed was an awkward interaction with Aniston asking, "Did I sell that to you?" and Jenas remarking, "A little bit, a little bit."

An unimpressed Aniston then said, "Did I get a good deal?" Meanwhile, Jenas tried to divert attention from the incident, laughing it off and returning back to Witherspoon asking her, "So what about you Reese?"

The actress replied, "No, I'm definitely a morning person. Jen and I talk about this all the time. I'm the morning person and she's more of a night person. So it actually works out because I do kind of the early morning scenes and then by four o'clock I'm toast. And then Jen starts around 11 and 12 and then she can do the night scenes because I can't even think straight past 4pm."

Though the interview moved on, fans could not ignore the awkwardness and took to Twitter to comment on Aniston's attitude towards Jenas. "Jennifer Anniston's 'tude in this interview is cringe. She keeps on looking to the side awkward," a Twitter user wrote, while another commented, "Jermaine dying on his a**e trying to interview Jennifer Aniston."

"She doesn't like the male presenter at all," a third viewer said.

Aniston herself has not made any comment on the discussion about her on Twitter. The 51-year-old has also been busy launching a new cruelty-free beauty brand, named 'LolaVie' after her nickname Lola.