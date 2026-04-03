Rapper Gucci Mane was allegedly kidnapped and robbed at gunpoint in a Dallas recording studio on 10 January 2026 by his own artist Pooh Shiesty and several accomplices, according to federal charges filed by authorities in Texas. Prosecutors say the Atlanta star, whose real name is Radric Davis, was ambushed during what was supposed to be a routine contract meeting, forced into a booth and made to sign documents severing his label ties with the younger rapper.

The dramatic allegations come after years of publicly cordial relations between Gucci Mane and Pooh Shiesty, born Lontrell Donell Williams Jr, who signed to Gucci's 1017 Records imprint in 2020. Shiesty had only just returned home in October 2025, released to home confinement after serving time on a federal firearms conspiracy conviction linked to drug trafficking and violence. On paper, a sit‑down in Dallas to talk business looked like a step towards stabilising his career. Instead, if prosecutors are right, it turned into a 15‑minute nightmare.

Gucci Mane Allegations Centre On Contract 'Release' At Gunpoint

In court filings summarised by the office of US Attorney Ryan Raybould for the Northern District of Texas, investigators outline a tight, almost cinematic, sequence inside the unnamed Dallas studio.

Gucci Mane, Williams Jr and two of Gucci's associates arrived for what they believed were straightforward discussions about Shiesty's contract, the complaint states. Once inside, that meeting allegedly tilted into a carefully staged armed takeover.

Federal authorities say Williams Jr produced an AK‑style rifle and ushered Gucci Mane into the vocal booth, separating him from the others. At the same time, other defendants — among them Williams' father, Lontrell Williams Sr, and fellow rapper Big30 — allegedly kept the remaining men pinned in the control room at gunpoint.

One victim, identified in filings only by a coded reference to 1017 that clearly points back to Gucci Mane, was allegedly forced to sign a 'release' form under duress, tearing up his contractual leverage in seconds. The others, according to prosecutors, were stripped of Rolex watches, jewellery and cash, with one man reportedly choked until he was nearly unconscious while a gun was pressed to his head.

The doors to the studio were then barricaded, trapping the group inside while the crew fled with what investigators describe as high‑value loot. Authorities say the entire incident lasted around 15 minutes.

All nine defendants, including Pooh Shiesty, now face federal kidnapping and robbery charges. If convicted, they will be looking at substantial prison terms. For the moment, though, everything in the complaint remains allegation rather than proven fact, and the full evidential picture will only emerge in court.

Pooh Shiesty, Gucci Mane And A Familiar Story Of Loyalty Turned Sour

Gucci Mane's career has often been framed as a story of rehabilitation and mentorship, his 1017 label offering younger artists a route out of the chaos he once lived through. The charge sheet flips that narrative on its head, casting him not as the hardened veteran but as the victim of an 'inside job' allegedly orchestrated by a man he helped elevate.

Williams Jr had built his name partly on the back of Gucci Mane's co‑sign, the 1017 brand stitched into his image from early on. The federal complaint suggests that same brand became the leverage point. For prosecutors, the supposed objective was blunt: cut Pooh Shiesty loose from his obligations and strip Gucci's circle of assets in one calculated play.

It is not clear from the documents what bad blood, if any, preceded the Dallas trip. There is no detailed back‑story of simmering resentment, just a stark allegation that contract talks masked a trap. Whether this was a desperate flail for control of a faltering career or the culmination of deeper fractures inside the 1017 camp is, for now, left hanging.

Gucci Mane goes LIVE AND GOES OFF ON Pooh Shiesty and 1017 members calling them rats and says he gonna get them all smoked 😬



“I dont play police games my n*gga”

“Yall caught me lacking good sh*t”

“Bet you wont see the end of this year” pic.twitter.com/4z0wcfjcun — Fendi (@backndfendi) April 2, 2026

Viral 'Threat' Clips From Gucci Mane Called Into Question

As the charges were unsealed and the names confirmed, social media did what it always does. Short, context‑free clips began to circulate, stitched together as supposed proof of a vicious feud between Gucci Mane and Pooh Shiesty.

One widely shared video, posted by an account named @backfendi, carries audio of a man threatening to have someone 'smoked' over label drama, with captions asserting it was Gucci Mane addressing Shiesty and warning him he 'won't see the end of this year'. Another clip purports to show Shiesty on live video himself, shouting that Gucci had in fact robbed and kidnapped him, boasting, 'We shoulda killed you but we let you live.'

There is no reference to pre‑incident threats from Gucci Mane, and investigators say the arrests came on 1 April 2026, after the FBI and Dallas police pieced together victim statements and CCTV footage. The viral 'lives' appear to have surfaced only after that point, swirling around the case without any verified source material tying them to the timeline.

Gucci Mane's representatives have not commented publicly on either the kidnapping allegations or the supposed livestream threats. Pooh Shiesty's camp has also stayed silent. With neither side offering their version, the gap has been filled by fan speculation and recycled clips whose provenance is, at best, murky.

Nothing about the social media material has been confirmed by law enforcement or legal filings, so it should all be taken with a considerable grain of salt. Prosecutors insist the 'real receipts' sit in their evidence lockers, not on TikTok.