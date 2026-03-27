Apple has officially retired its most iconic desktop tower this week, sending shockwaves through the professional creative community. The tech giant is shifting its entire high-end strategy toward a new internal rival that it claims offers a more powerful future for workstations.

While the move marks the end of an era for modular hardware, the reasoning behind this sudden cull reveals a bold new direction for the company's pro-grade performance.

Read more Apple Discontinues 15 Devices Overnight—Including One Less Than 6 Months Old: What's Next for These Models? Apple Discontinues 15 Devices Overnight—Including One Less Than 6 Months Old: What's Next for These Models?

A Half-Century Milestone Marked by a Major Departure

Even as Apple celebrates its 50th anniversary and plans for the decades ahead, the company has decided to pull the plug on a staple of its hardware range. According to a statement shared with Macworld, the Mac Pro is being discontinued as the brand shifts its focus.

While Apple has officially delisted the Mac Pro from its primary web pages, the machine hasn't quite reached the end of its retail life. Though no longer sold as a new flagship, professional users can still find the workstation available through Apple's official 'Certified Refurbished' store for the time being.

The final moments of Mac Pro on Apple Inc.’s website until a simple refresh made it vanish.



Apple closed the chapter on the Mac Pro, Bye. https://t.co/qAw3kEGD30 pic.twitter.com/HbQ2JldCdW — Mohammad Jahromi (@realjahromi) March 26, 2026

The Mac Pro's journey has ended with little fanfare, having sat in stasis since its M2 Ultra update back in 2023. Industry insiders weren't caught off guard, as reports from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman last November suggested Apple had already moved on from the model in favour of the more efficient Mac Studio.

NEW: Apple has discontinued the Mac Pro and has removed it from its website. They had been planning to do so for a while now. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) March 26, 2026

Though the delay in pulling the plug remains a mystery, the fact that the hardware hasn't been touched in nearly three years made this conclusion feel inevitable.

The Mac Studio Prepares for its Promotion

With a refresh likely to arrive before or during June's developer conference, the Mac Studio is being groomed as the true successor to Apple's top-tier desktop. The company is positioning the hardware as the definitive workstation for professionals, showing full confidence that it can handle the heavy-duty tasks once reserved for the tower.

According to Macworld, Apple now considers the Mac Studio to be the 'superior' choice for high-end computing and professional workstation tasks. The tech giant appears confident that its smaller workstation can outperform the retired tower in high-end performance and complex computing projects.

Holy crap that was a surprise!



RIP Mac Pro.. FINALLY! The machine just didn't make sense with Apple Silicon, since you can't use external GPU cards.



Mac Studio is the new Mac Pro.



Now I'm waiting for the 27" iMac Pro, which will become the most expensive Mac. https://t.co/lsaPmiUjYt — Vadim Yuryev (@VadimYuryev) March 26, 2026

With the Mac Pro gone, Apple no longer offers a desktop that users can open up and upgrade, continuing a years-long departure from that design philosophy. Critics may argue that a modular tower is essential to any pro range, but Apple's stance is one of total confidence. The brand maintains that the sheer speed of its internal chips removes the need for extra cards, and that high-speed external ports can handle any additional data or hardware needs just as effectively.

From Intel Beginnings to a Silicon End

Launched two decades ago, the Mac Pro debuted just as Apple was wrapping up its transition to Intel-based computing. The initial model, which cost $2,499 (£1872.97) at launch, offered immense flexibility for the era, boasting four hard drive bays and eight RAM slots powered by two Intel Xeon processors.

Apple's most powerful tower has seen many iterations, but its latest design dates back to 2019, when it debuted alongside the now-discontinued Pro Display XDR. The move to Apple silicon finally reached the Mac Pro in June 2023 with the M2 Ultra refresh, yet that proved to be its final major milestone.

However, development appeared to stall after that update; the tower has sat unchanged for nearly three years, maintaining its $6,999 (£5245.66) starting price even as the Mac Studio moved ahead with the more advanced M3 Ultra chip last year.

A Streamlined Future for Apple's 2026 Lineup

With the Mac Pro now retired, the Mac Studio is clearly being positioned as the 'pro' desktop of the future. The hardware can be pushed to extreme levels, supporting an M3 Ultra chip with a 32-core CPU and an 80-core GPU, alongside 256GB of unified memory and 16TB of storage.

This departure leaves Apple with a streamlined desktop trio consisting of the M4-powered iMac, the versatile Mac mini, and the powerhouse Studio. On the portable side, the range is now anchored by the newly launched MacBook Neo, alongside the established Air and Pro models, completing the transition.