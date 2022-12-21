OnePlus is prepping to launch its next flagship smartphone dubbed the OnePlus 11 on February 7. The upcoming smartphone has already passed through the Geekbench benchmark website.

According to the recently surfaced Geekbench listing, the OnePlus 11 will pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. Also, the device will have ample memory in the form of 16GB RAM.

Now, MySmartPrice has spotted the OnePlus 11 on the BIS (Bluetooth Special Interest Group) certification website ahead of launch. Notably, the BIS listing reveals the handset has model number PHB110.

The Bluetooth SIG certification listing also confirms the OnePlus 11 will support Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. The OnePlus flagship recently scored an impressive 341080 points on the AnTuTu benchmark.

According to the Bluetooth SIG certification website, the OnePlus 11 carries model number CPH2451. This could be the Indian version of the smartphone.

Aside from this, the listing suggests the much-awaited OnePlus flagship will run Android 13 OS with OxygenOS 13.0 on top. The Chinese variant of the OnePlus 11, on the other hand, will boot Android 13 based on ColorOS.

The AnTuTu listing features the 16GB RAM+512GB storage variant of the OnePlus 11. The unit listed on the benchmark has UFS 4.0 storage.

Moreover, the AnTuTu listing corroborates past leaks that indicated the OnePlus 11 could get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. This processor has an Adreno 740 GPU for graphics.

Previously leaked specifications of the OnePlus 11 hint at a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel. This display will reportedly support Quad HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The upcoming OnePlus phone will support 100W fast charging, according to its 3C certification listing. Also, the handset will get a triple rear camera setup featuring a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor.

The rear panel will also house a 32MP telephoto and a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The Chinese consumer electronics giant is reportedly planning to launch another smartphone under the OnePlus 11 series dubbed the OnePlus 11R.

The 11R could turn out to be the first OnePlus smartphone with an IR blaster. Under the hood, it will probably pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor.