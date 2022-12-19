The OnePlus 11 smartphone is on the verge of going official. In the meantime, the rumour mill continues to churn out speculations about the upcoming OnePlus handset.

Moreover, the OnePlus 11 has been subject to a myriad of official-looking leaks lately. However, the Chinese consumer electronics giant hasn't confirmed these speculations yet.

In a bid to build more hype around the OnePlus 10 successor's imminent launch, OnePlus has now started teasing its next launch event. The company is likely to announce the OnePlus 11 at this event.

The first OnePlus 11 official teaser confirms the presence of an Alert Slider. Also, it gives us a glimpse into the handset's Hasselblad-tuned triple camera setup on the back.

Furthermore, the teaser corroborates past leaks that suggest the OnePlus 11 has a metal frame and ceramic body. The back panel is made of glass and has glossy black paint.

Past leaks suggest OnePlus will launch a green colour variant of the smartphone as well. The company shared the OnePlus 11 teaser on the Chinese social media network Weibo.

Regrettably, the teaser does not divulge any key details such as the launch date of the OnePlus 11. Still, some reports suggest OnePlus will launch the handset in China before bringing it into the global market.

OnePlus has already confirmed that the OnePlus 11 will pack a new flagship SoC from Qualcomm. This could be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

Also, earlier reports claim the OnePlus 11 will sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with a QHD+ resolution. This screen will reportedly support a high refresh rate of 120Hz.

The phone will ship with up to 16GB of RAM and offer 512GB of internal storage. It will use a 5,000mAh battery to draw its juices. Notably, this cell will support 100W charging.

For optics, the OnePlus 11 will feature a 50MP Sony IMX890 main camera, a 48MP IMX581 ultrawide sensor, and a 32MP IMX709 telephoto lens on the back. This telephoto sensor will support 2x zoom.