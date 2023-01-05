OnePlus' new flagship phone dubbed the OnePlus 11 5G went official on January 4 in China. The launch event kicked off at 4 pm local time.

After unveiling the much-awaited OnePlus phone, the Chinese consumer electronics giant started accepting pre-orders for the handset.

The OnePlus 11 flagship phone is slated to go on its first sale on January 9 in China. In the meantime, OnePlus China President Li Jie revealed details about the OnePlus 11 pre-sales via a Weibo post.

According to Li Jie, the OnePlus 11 broke pre-sales records in China. Notably, it had the fastest pre-sales in the company's history.

The top executive thanked the OnePlus fanbase for supporting the OnePlus 11. In his post, Li Jie stated that the market response to the OnePlus 11 is a sign that the company will continue to get support from users as long as it makes good products.

The OnePlus 11 is available in China in three variants. It comes with 12GB RAM+256GB storage, 16GB RAM+256GB storage, and 16GB RAM+256GB storage variants.

The aforesaid models carry price tags of 3,999 Yuan, 4,399 Yuan, and 4,899 Yuan, respectively. Moreover, you can choose between Black and Green colour options.

The recently unveiled OnePlus 11 sports a 6.7-inch E4 AMOLED LTPO 3.0 display. This screen supports a Quad HD+ resolution (3216 x 1440 pixels).

Aside from this, the display delivers a high refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It also supports Dolby Vision. The phone has an in-screen fingerprint scanner for additional security.

Furthermore, the OnePlus 11 carries an IP54 rating and has a layer of Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and back panel. The OnePlus 11 Chinese edition boots Android 13 OS with ColorOS 13 on top.

The smartphone is expected to launch outside China on February 7. The global edition of the handset will run Android 13 based on OxygenOS 13.

Moreover, it will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 100W charging support. The global model will come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. This processor will be paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

Upfront, the phone houses a 16MP selfie camera. The rear panel features a 50MP main camera, a 48MP ultra-wide, and a 32MP telephoto lens.