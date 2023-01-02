OnePlus is prepping to launch a new smartphone dubbed the OnePlus 11 in China. The company will host a launch event on January 4 in the country to unveil its latest smartphone.

Ahead of the launch, some key details of the OnePlus 11 have been officially confirmed. Also, the rumour mill has revealed other pieces of vital information regarding the handset.

Now, a new leak has given us our first glimpse into the OnePlus 11 smartphone's green colour option. These live images have been shared by CoolAPK.

It looks like these images were captured in a retail store. The recently spotted green colour option seems to have a glossy finish.

Furthermore, the images confirm the OnePlus 11 will boot ColorOS 13 out of the box. The rear panel has a glossy finish that covers the curved frame.

Morever, the back panel has a circular camera module that accommodates three cameras. The images also show the OnePlus 11 will have the fan-favorite alert slider on the right side.

The right edge also features the power button. So, it is safe to assume that the volume button will be on the left side, The front panel features a curved display.

The top left corner has a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. Moreover, the top and bottom of the display have very slim bezels. Earlier reports suggest the phone will have Hasselblad-tuned cameras.

The OnePlus 11 5G will house three rear-mounted cameras and an LED flash module. Unlike the green colour variant, the black colour version of the smartphone has a Sandstone-like finish.

OnePlus recently the OnePlus 11 will pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. According to the latest leaks, the handset will sport a 6.7 E4 AMOLED display with a 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The phone will use a 5000mAh battery with 100W fast charging support to draw its juices. Also, it will reportedly ship with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and offer 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

For optics, the OnePlus 11 might feature a 50MP Sony IMX890 main camera. Aside from it, it will probably have a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 32MP telephoto camera on the back.

Upfront, the handset will have a 16MP shooter for selfies and video calling. It will run Android 13 with ColorOS 13.1 on top. The phone will weigh around 205 grams.

The word on the street is that the OnePlus 11 will be priced between INR 55,000 (about £551) to INR 65,000 (about £652) in India.