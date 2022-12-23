The much-awaited OnePlus 11 smartphone's launch is around the corner.

The brand will be also bringing the OnePlus 11 to a myriad of other countries in the coming days.

OnePlus recently confirmed the OnePlus 10 successor will go official on February 7 in India. Aside from unveiling a new smartphone, OnePlus will be announcing the Buds Pro 2 TWS earbuds at the impending launch event.

In a bid to build some hype around the OnePlus 11 launch, the company has given us our first look into the upcoming handset's design. Also, the phone will be available in two colour options.

Notably, the official poster aligns with previously leaked renders of the OnePlus 11. According to the teaser poster, the OnePlus 11 will be up for grabs in Green and Black colourways.

Moreover, the OnePlus 11 will mark the return of the fan-favourite alert slider to OnePlus smartphones. We can see the company's branding in the middle of the handset's curved back panel.

The teaser poster shows a slightly different camera module design than the outgoing OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone's camera setup. Breaking with the tradition, the OnePlus 11 sports a circular camera module.

The OnePlus 11 will house three rear-mounted cameras along with an LED flash. It is worth mentioning here that the flagship OnePlus smartphone is expected to feature Hasselblad-tuned cameras.

In addition to sharing a teaser poster, OnePlus has released a promotional video for the OnePlus 11 Green colour variant. Past leaks suggest the phone will sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 3,216×1,440 pixel resolution.

Also, the device's screen will support a 120Hz refresh rate. The OnePlus 11 could pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor under the hood.

This chipset will be paired with 12GB/16GB LPDDR5X RAM. Moreover, the OnePlus 11 will probably offer 256GB/512GB of UFS4.0 storage.

For optics, the handset will get a 50MP + 48MP + 32MP rear camera setup. Upfront, it will reportedly house a 16MP selfie camera.

The phone's rumoured 4,780mAh (2,435mAh dual-cell) battery unit will support 100W fast charging. Lastly, the new OnePlus phone will run Android 13 with ColorOS 13 on top.