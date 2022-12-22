OnePlus will take the wraps off the OnePlus 11 smartphone soon. The handset has already passed through China's 3C certification website.

Aside from this, the OnePlus 11 has recently been spotted on AnTuTu and Geekbench benchmarking sites. The much-awaited OnePlus 10 successor has also appeared on Geekbench.

As expected, the Geekbench listing revealed some of the key specifications of the OnePlus 11. Now, the TENAA listing of the OnePlus 11 has also popped up on the internet.

The OnePlus device listed on the TENAA certification website has model number PHB110. The TENAA listing suggests the new OnePlus flagship will get have three cameras on the rear panel.

The rear camera setup will reportedly include a 50MP main camera, a 48MP sensor, as well as a 32MP sensor. According to past leaks, the OnePlus 11 will sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with a Quad HD+ resolution.

Moreover, the screen will support 10-bit colours and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The handset will reportedly get an under-screen fingerprint scanner as well.

Furthermore, the Chinese version of the OnePlus 11 will run Android 13 OS with a layer of ColorOS 13 on top. Under the hood, it will pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip.

The processor will be paired with 12GB and 16GB of RAM. Also, the Chinese model will reportedly ship with 256GB and 512GB of internal storage capacity.

The phone will use a 5,000mAh dual-cell battery with 100W charging to draw its juices. A single cell will have a rated value of 2,435mAh.

Upfront, the OnePlus 11 has a 16MP shooter for selfies and video calling. According to the TENAA listing, the phone will support 2x optical zoom.

The phone's dimensions are 163.1 x 74.1 x 8.53mm, and it weighs around 205 grams. The global edition of the handset has model number CPH2451.

The OnePlus 11 could go official in China either by the end of this month or early January. The phone is slated to launch in India on February 7.