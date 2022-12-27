The OnePlus Ace series went official in China earlier this year. Notably, the Ace lineup boasts three impressive smartphones including the OnePlus Ace, OnePlus Ace Pro, and the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition.

The Chinese consumer electronics giant is gearing up to launch the OnePlus 11 in China. The much-awaited smartphone will launch in the country during a January 4 event.

Also, OnePlus is hard at work on an equally anticipated smartphone dubbed the OnePlus Ace 2. The device will reportedly launch as the OnePlus 11R outside of China.

However, OnePlus might put these speculations to rest ahead of the handset's impending launch event. In the meantime, tipster Digital Chat Station has revealed the OnePlus Ace 2 smartphone's key specifications.

In his latest Weibo post, DCS predicts that the OnePlus Ace 2 will sport a curved-edge display. Moreover, the noted tipster also claims this screen will have a centrally-aligned punch-hole cutout.

Apparently, the Ace 2 could get an OLED panel with an impressive 1.5K resolution. The handset will draw its power from a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor.

Furthermore, the Ace 2 will use a 5,000mAh battery that supports 100W fast charging. In the photography department, it will reportedly house a 50MP main camera.

Regrettably, DCS did not shed light on the OnePlus Ace 2 launch timeframe. To recap, OnePlus has confirmed that it will launch the OnePlus 11 on January 4.

So, it is safe to assume that the company will launch its next Ace-series smartphone at a later date. The phone might launch in the global market carrying the OnePlus 11R moniker.

Past leaks suggest the Ace 2 will sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Upfront, the handset will feature a 16MP selfie camera.

The rear panel could accommodate a 50MP Sony IMX890 main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide, and a 2MP camera. The Chinese variant of the Ace 2 will probably run Android 13 OS with a layer of ColorOS 13 on top.

Aside from this, the Ace 2 will have an under-display fingerprint scanner. The smartphone will go toe to toe with the likes of the Redmi K60 Pro, iQOO Neo 7 Racing Edition, and Realme GT Neo 4 in China.