The OnePlus 11 flagship smartphone recently went official in China carrying a price tag of 3,999 Yuan, Now, OnePlus is prepping to bring the handset into the global markets on February 7.

The newly launched OnePlus smartphone is already available for pre-order in China. The OnePlus 11 will go on its first sale in the country on January 9.

Meanwhile, OnePlus China President Li Jie revealed the pre-order details about the OnePlus 11 through a Weibo post. According to Li Jie, the company's flagship phone has achieved the fastest sales record in OnePlus' history in just a couple of hours.

Furthermore, the top executive thanked OnePlus fans for supporting the OnePlus 11. However, Li Jie shared the most notable information in the comments section of the Weibo post.

A Weibo user took to the comments section of the post to claim he would purchase the OnePlus 11, provided there's no Pro variant of the handset.

Li Jie revealed that the company isn't planning to launch a OnePlus 11 Pro model. Also, he claimed that "the OnePlus 11 is a phone in place."

In other words, the OnePlus 11 has ousted the OnePlus 11 Pro model. This corroborates earlier reports that indicated the Chinese consumer electronics giant will not launch a Pro model of its flagship lineup in 2023.

To those unaware, OnePlus only launched the OnePlus 10 Pro in 2022. The company skipped the vanilla OnePlus 10 variant.

The feature-laden OnePlus 11 smartphone sports a 6.7-inch E4 AMOLED panel with a Quad HD+ resolution. Moreover, the screen supports a 120Hz refresh rate.

There's an in-screen fingerprint scanner for security as well. For optics, the OnePlus 11 comes with a 16MP selfie camera and a triple rear camera setup.

The handset houses a 50MP main camera, a 48MP ultra-wide, and a 32MP telephoto lens on the back. Furthermore, the device uses a 5,000mAh battery with 100W charging to draw its juices.

Under the hood, it packs a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. This processor is paired with 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

Other notable features include a chassis with an IP54 rating, Android 13 OS, ColorOS 13, and Gorilla Glass 5. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage will set you back $3,999 Yuan.

The 16GB RAM + 256GB storage model, on the other hand, costs $4,499 Yuan. Lastly, the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage model has a price tag of $4,899 Yuan.

Lastly, the OnePlus 11 comes in two colour options. These include green and black.