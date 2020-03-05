With the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020 officially cancelled, manufacturers are left with no choice but to debut their new products differently. So far, the public has seen premium offerings from Vivo, Xiaomi, and Sony among others. Samsung, on the other hand, took the initiative and presented all of its latest gear during its Unpacked event last month. Now, after being rumoured for several months, a new leak reveals what consumers can expect from the upcoming OnePlus 8 series.

Other models that are on people's radar for this month include Huawei's P40 series, but the lack of Google Mobile Services might be a dealbreaker for international markets. Nevertheless, Google has reportedly applied for a license to partner with the Chinese company once again. Meanwhile, Android Police points out that the details about the OnePlus 8 smartphones come from tech blogger Ishan Agarwal.

OnePlus 8 Pro

The past few generations of OnePlus handsets have taken a cue from the like of Huawei, Apple, and Samsung. Every hardware refresh normally comes with a flagship, a premium version, and a budget-tier unit. OnePlus 8 Pro – as the name already suggests – is the range-topping variant of the three.

It will sport a 6.65-inch AMOLED display with the 120 Hz refresh rate. The device is expected to pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with RAM sizes from 6 GB to 12 GB. Internal storage capacities, on the other hand, are 128 GB or 256 GB.

Internal documents supposedly point to a quad-camera setup with the addition of a ToF sensor as well. A 4,500 mAh battery will power the smartphone and will support 30W two-way wireless charging feature.

OnePlus 8

Moving on to the vanilla version of the handset, this device showcases a 6.5-inch AMOLED 90 Hz panel. As for the chipset, RAM, and internal storage, everything should match that of the Pro. As for the battery, consumers are looking at a 4,000 mAh unit with support for 30T Warp charging technology. What's missing, however, is the wireless charging capabilities of its more premium sibling. Its triple-camera module is purported to house a 48 MP primary, 16 MP, and 2 MP sensors.

OnePlus 8 Lite

Among the OnePlus 8 series, the Lite is the more budget-friendly offering among the trio. The AMOLED display is a little smaller at 6.4 inches and is rated at 90 Hz for its refresh rate. The camera specifications follow that of the base variant as well as the battery. Aside from the screen dimensions, the Lite uses a MediaTek Dimensity 1000 SoC.

OnePlus 8 Common Features

All three OnePlus 8 may have different specifications, but each one shares some common elements. These include an under-display fingerprint scanner, a hole-punch forward-facing camera, and Android 10 out of the box.