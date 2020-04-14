The OnePlus 8 series is about to launch soon but new leaks continue to crop up online. The manufacturer is slated to release a base and a premium model. While most of the hardware specifications have been shared on social media, the are apparently some surprises in store for those who plan to purchase the smartphones on release day. Aside from retail stores, consumers can also get their units from pop-up events that come with its own share of unique goodies in the package.

What has been revealed so far notes that both models will ship with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset. To match its biggest competitors OnePlus is equipping its smartphones with better displays. It seems that the regular version will have a 90 Hz refresh rate, while the range-topping variant boasts of a 120 Hz refresh rate. Gamers will also appreciate the 240 Hz touch-sampling rate for outstanding responsiveness for mobile games. Other details are speculated to be similar, but the imaging performance will likely be more powerful on the Pro.

Individuals who purchase the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will be qualified for a three-month Google One storage service. However, it was not indicated as to how much storage allocation will be granted to the smartphone's owners. XDA Developers likewise points out the brand's partnership with Mr. A artist André Saraiva. This was officially announced a week ago but no further information was offered for the public.

Supply chain insiders uncovered that the collaboration will be for special edition protective cases. While not much different than regular accessories, these feature artwork of Mr. A with multiple version and colourways. Then there are special bundles that will be exclusively offered via the pop-up establishments. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, it is not known how OnePlus will approach the situation.

Nonetheless, consumers who buy their OnePlus 8 or OnePlus 8 Pro from pop-up events will receive a few bonuses. This includes the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earphones and official protective cases. It should be noted that these are not the Mr. A limited-edition version, but the regular kind. The brand has been always been described as a "flagship killer," but it remains to be seen if it can hold up against the competition.