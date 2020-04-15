After weeks leading up to its release, the OnePlus 8 series has finally made its debut. Similar to the previous generation releases, there are two models on offer: OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. Those who grab their units from pop-up events and certain retailers will get some freebies. Meanwhile, consumers who still are interested to place their orders can do so and receive a special bundle that would cost an estimated $120 if purchased separately.

OnePlus is calling this promotion its Launch Day Bundle and actually includes some worthwhile items. Android Central confirms that those who are purchasing the OnePlus 8 Pro will be receiving different items compared to others who opt for the base model. The former is reportedly getting a pair of Bullets Wireless Z earbuds and a Warp 30 Wireless Charger. On the other hand, the latter is only bundled with the Bluetooth earphones.

It should be noted that only the OnePlus 8 Pro features wireless charging, which is probably why the OnePlus 8 seems like its getting the short end of the stick. If bought individually, the Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger costs $70, while the Bullets Wireless Z is being sold for $50. It is still unclear how the manufacturer plans to execute its plans to host pop-up events.

However, an insider previously leaked that the free items identified appear to be a pair of Bullets Wireless Z and a protective case. OnePlus even announced its partnership with artist André Saraiva for a series of special edition cases for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. These will feature the various artworks and could be highly collectable for fans of Saravia's work.

While the OnePlus 8 is already considered a flagship-tier handset with its Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset and other modern specifications, the OnePlus 8 Pro is one step above it. It boasts a 120 Hz refresh rate with a 240 Hz touch sampling rate, which should appeal to gamers. This model also touts a remarkable imaging performance with its 48-megapixel main, 8-megapixel telephoto, 48-megapixel ultra-wide, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. However, longtime OnePlus users are not pleased with how the pricing has steadily increased close to that of rival brands