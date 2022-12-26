Samsung is reportedly prepping to host its next Galaxy Unpacked event in early February. The Korean company is expected to take the wraps off a myriad of amazing devices at the upcoming event.

In the meantime, Samsung fans are waiting to catch the first glimpse of the Galaxy S23 series trio with bated breath. Yet, Samsung is still mum on its plan to unveil the next S-series phones at the Unpacked 2023 event.

The Galaxy S22 series successors continue to make appearances online in the form of leaks. The design of the upcoming flagship phones has already been revealed via 3D CAD renders.

As if that weren't enough, a set of official promotional images of the Galaxy S23 lineup have now popped up on the internet. The leaked images reveal the Galaxy S23+ and the Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphone's design.

An industry source has shared this promotional material with 91mobiles. Regrettably, the industry source did not share promotional images of the vanilla Galaxy S23.

Still, the images show the Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra colours and designs in full glory. According to a past leak, the Galaxy S23+ and the base Galaxy S23 model will have the same signature colour.

The marketing images show the Galaxy S23 Ultra in green and the Galaxy S23+ in white and eye-catching pink colour options. Moreover, both devices sport a slightly different camera island than their predecessors.

The design of the Galaxy S23+ aligns more with the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The rear panel of the Plus model features individual camera rings. Moreover, the edges are slightly curved.

The Galaxy S23 will reportedly adopt a similar design but will have a smaller screen size than the other two Galaxy S23 series phones. The Galaxy S23 Ultra, on the other hand, will resemble the current-gen Galaxy S22 Ultra.

However, Samsung might add subtle changes to differentiate the new Ultra model from its predecessor. For instance, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will have body-coloured camera rings on the back.

There will be black-tinted rings around the Galaxy S22 Ultra's rear camera. It has a punch-hole cutout on the front panel for the selfie camera. Lastly, earlier reports suggest the S23 Ultra will feature an upgraded 12MP front shooter.