The Samsung Galaxy S23 series was unveiled at the Unpacked 2023 launch event on February 1. The Galaxy S23 lineup comprises the base Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and the highest-end Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphones.

In other words, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is Samsung's premium smartphone offering for 2023. The Galaxy S23 Ultra succeeds the well-received Galaxy S22 Ultra. However, it retains the outward appearance of the outgoing predecessor.

Despite adopting a Galaxy S22 Ultra-like design, the newly launched Galaxy S23 Ultra brings a myriad of notable upgrades over the previous-gen model. The Korean tech giant corroborated past leaks during the Unpacked 2023 event by officially confirming the presence of a 200MP main camera.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Specifications, Price

Moreover, the bottom of the Galaxy S23 Ultra has a dedicated slot for the S Pen. Moreover, the handset sports an eye-catching curved AMOLED panel. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to lock horns with existing premium smartphones including the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The smartphone is available for purchase in multiple RAM and storage options. For instance, you can go for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage or the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage options. Alternatively, you can choose between the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage, and the 12GB + 1TB storage model.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra



6.8" QHD+ AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, Gorilla glass victus 2

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

LPDDR5X, UFS 4.0

Android 13 One UI 5.1

5000mAh battery 45 watt charging

200MP HP2+12MP+10MP+10MP

12MP front

WiFi 6E

BT5.3

IP68

2 speakers

8.9mm thick

233 gram



The starting price of the Galaxy S23 Ultra is $1,199. The smartphone is available in four highly appealing colour options. This includes Cream, Lavender, Green, and Phantom Black. In the photography department, the handset has a quad rear camera setup. This includes a mammoth 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HP2 sensor on the back.

Notably, the Galaxy S23 Ultra has a 12MP ultra-wide and 10MP telephoto lens. Aside from this, the handset features a 10MP telephoto camera. It is worth mentioning here that only the ultra-wide camera does not support OIS. The Galaxy S23 Ultra supports up to a whopping 100x Space Zoom.

Upfront, the Ultra model houses a 12MP shooter for selfies and video calling. The phone has a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a hole-punch cutout for the front shooter. The screen delivers a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The LTPO panel switches between 1Hz and 120Hz refresh rate depending on the content played on the screen. Moreover, the display supports HDR10+ and has Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on top. It also supports HDR10+. There's a dedicated slot for the S Pen smart stylus which can perform multiple tasks such as taking notes.

The S23 Ultra packs a special Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC for Galaxy under the hood. This processor is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM. Furthermore, the handset ships with 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. It uses a 5000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support for drawing its juices. This cell supports 10W wireless charging as well.

The highest-end Galaxy S23 Ultra carries an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. The phone's dimensions are 163.4 x 78.1 x 8.9mm and it weighs 234 grams. Lastly, the Ultra model runs Android 13 out of the box with One UI 5.1 on top.