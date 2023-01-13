OnePlus is reportedly on the verge of unveiling a new smartphone under its Nord lineup. The handset is expected to succeed the Nord 2T and carry the Nord 3 moniker.

Aside from this, OnePlus might launch the Nord CE 3 in the coming days. However, the exact launch date remains a mystery.

Despite the lack of an official confirmation, some key details about OnePlus' upcoming mid-range smartphone have been revealed. While nothing is set in stone yet, the Nord CE 3 has been spotted online in the form of a leaked live image (via RMUpdate).

The upcoming mid-range smartphone is slated to go official in multiple regions including India. The leaked live image shows the rear panel of the Nord CE 3 will sport a couple of huge circular cutouts for the camera sensors.

صور حية توضح تصميم هاتف OnePlus Nord CE 3 المرتقب https://t.co/rrqKz2Px9s pic.twitter.com/Kj1jrEKRRa — التقنية العربية arabia tech (@arabiatechsite) January 12, 2023

Notably, the device will come with a triple rear camera setup. The upper cutout houses one sensor, while the bottom cutout accommodates the other two.

Moreover, the LED flash module can be seen sitting next to the camera sensors. The phone's frame is flat with a slightly curved rear panel. The leaked live image features the Black colour option of the handset.

Also, the handset has a glossy back. The back panel and the frame are made using plastic material. The Nord CE 3 5G reportedly carries the codename, Larry.

According to an earlier report, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 has entered the internal testing phase in India. So, it is safe to assume that the handset's launch is around the corner.

A report by MySmartPrice suggests the Nord CE 3 could launch in July. Previously leaked design renders show the phone has a flat-screen with a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera.

It has slim bezels surrounding the display, but the chin is thick. The left side has the volume button, while the power button is on the right spine. Notably, the volume button also serves as the fingerprint sensor.

Past leaks suggest the Nord CE 3 will sport a 6.7-inch IPS LCD with a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Moreover, it will come with a 108MP main camera and two rear-mounted 2MP depth and macro lenses.

On the downside, the Nord CE 3 might not get an ultra-wide camera. Upfront, it will reportedly feature a 16MP shooter for selfies and video calling.

The phone could pack a Snapdragon 695 SoC and a 5000mAh battery under the hood. This cell will support 67W fast charging. The base model might get 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.