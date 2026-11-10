A 40-year-old man has been detained in Bangladesh after allegedly producing pornographic videos featuring his wife and other family members before selling the footage to international adult websites.

The man was detained on Friday, 6 November, during a police raid in the Ghorashal municipal area of Palash upazila in Narsingdi district. The operation followed confidential information provided by the National Security Intelligence (NSI), according to local police.

Shahed Al Mamun, officer-in-charge of Palash Police Station, confirmed the detention, saying officers recovered materials allegedly connected to the production of pornographic content from the property.

Police and intelligence sources said the videos allegedly featured his wife and other family members. Investigators suspect he had been recording explicit videos involving the family members while living in a rented property in Narsingdi.

The footage was allegedly sold to several international pornography websites in exchange for substantial payments. Intelligence officials also reportedly identified suspicious transactions involving his bank accounts, raising questions about the financial scale of the alleged operation.

The family had recently moved to a newly constructed building in Ghorashal. Investigators reportedly began monitoring the vehicle transporting their belongings after receiving information about the relocation, eventually leading police to the man.

Bangladesh's Pornography Laws and Potential Penalties

The allegations could carry serious legal consequences under Bangladesh's Pornography Control Act 2012, which prohibits producing, storing, distributing, selling and supplying pornographic material.

Section 8 of the legislation provides for up to seven years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of up to Tk200,000 (approximately £1,200) for producing pornography, including recording someone without their knowledge or using coercion or inducement.

Separately, distributing pornographic material through the internet, websites or electronic devices can carry a maximum five-year prison sentence and a fine of up to Tk200,000 (approximately £1,200).

The law also provides additional protection for children. Producing or distributing child pornography can attract up to 10 years' imprisonment and a fine of up to Tk500,000 (approximately £3,000).

However, the family members' ages have not been independently established in the available reports, and authorities have yet to publicly clarify whether the alleged recordings were made with or without their knowledge.

Police said legal proceedings were underway and warned that anyone else found to have participated in the alleged activity could also face action.

The Alleged Online Distribution

The Narsingdi investigation concerns the alleged recording, distribution and sale of explicit videos.

Bangladesh has previously pursued cases involving the circulation of private photographs and videos online, with the 2012 Pornography Control Act providing a legal framework for prosecuting offenders. Such cases can cause lasting psychological distress, reputational damage and financial or social difficulties for victims.

The international nature of the alleged distribution in the man's case also presents investigative challenges. Content uploaded to overseas websites can be copied, redistributed and accessed across multiple jurisdictions, making identification, evidence preservation and removal more complicated.

Authorities have not disclosed the names of the websites allegedly involved, the amount of money he may have received or whether additional suspects have been identified. His detention should not be treated as a conviction, and the allegations remain subject to investigation.