Japanese adult film actress Sora Amakawa has alleged that two former talent agencies failed to pay her, including several million yen in performance fees from the first.

She also described GPS monitoring and financial control by an acquaintance in interviews published in Japan on 21 and 22 May 2026.

Amakawa entered the industry in 2019 to support her family. Her account concerns events that began before Japan introduced new legal safeguards for adult-video performers in 2022.

Sora Amakawa Describes GPS Monitoring and Financial Control

Amakawa told Nikkan SPA! that a woman she regarded as a friend introduced her to her first agency.

She later discovered the woman was receiving ongoing referral payments through a system known as 'scout-back'.

According to Amakawa, the acquaintance monitored her movements using GPS for approximately six months. She also restricted her contact with others and controlled when she ate and slept.

Amakawa described the experience as 'brainwashing'. She said the woman initially portrayed her interference as concern for her wellbeing, then gradually became more controlling.

The acquaintance also allegedly told fans that Amakawa was unreliable, damaging her relationships with supporters. The actress said she felt unable to challenge the arrangement without provoking further criticism.

Amakawa alleged that the acquaintance convinced the agency president to let her manage the actress's earnings by claiming she was emotionally unstable. After deductions and payments passing through both parties, Amakawa said she received only about 25% of her performance fees.

She also claimed she was made to cover the woman's rent, meals and utility bills. The arrangement continued for roughly a year after her debut.

To break contact, Amakawa said she stopped GPS monitoring and deleted her social media accounts, thereby sacrificing the following she had built as a performer.

Second Agency Dispute Adds to Sora Amakawa's Unpaid Fees Claims

Amakawa said her first agency subsequently failed to pass on fees paid by production companies. She alleged that its president had used company money and performers' fees for gambling, although this has not been independently established.

She said she lived off savings for about a year before leaving the agency. Several million yen remained unpaid, according to her account.

Amakawa said she consulted a lawyer but feared pursuing a claim after hearing about performers whose private information had been exposed in civil disputes. She also said she repeatedly requested a written agency agreement but never received one.

The difficulties allegedly continued at a second agency. In her 22 May interview, Amakawa put the unpaid amount there at just over ¥1 million. She said payments were repeatedly delayed and the agency president failed to attend a planned meeting.

Amakawa said she did not know why the second agency had failed to pay her. Neither the former agency nor its president was identified in the interviews, which contained no responses from them.

Japan's Adult Video Appearance Victim Prevention and Relief Act took effect on 23 June 2022. It requires written performance agreements, sets waiting periods before filming and publication, and gives performers certain cancellation rights. Those provisions do not establish liability in Amakawa's fee disputes.

Amakawa also raised concerns that the mandatory waiting period before filming could complicate last-minute replacements when performers fall ill.

She said she later joined an agency founded by a trusted former manager. Despite the payment disputes, she continued working in the industry.