Dana White's Power Slap has threatened legal action against Lingerie Fighting Championships over its parody event, Power Spank, which features women spanking one another rather than striking opponents across the face. The dispute began after the rival promotion introduced the competition in Florida, but its organisers say they have no intention of dropping the name.

Power Slap's lawyers sent a cease-and-desist letter demanding that LFC stop using Power Spank. LFC CEO Shaun Donnelly has rejected the demand, arguing that the event is protected parody under the First Amendment.

Power Spank Debuted in Florida

Power Spank made its debut on 11 October 2026, at a Lingerie Fighting Championships event in Clearwater, Florida. Eight women, including MMA fighters, exotic dancers and adult performers, competed in a contest that involved spanking opponents on the backside.

The winner, a contestant known as Bebe, received a $500 (£379) prize. The event was presented as a comedic alternative to Power Slap, the competition co-owned by UFC chief executive Dana White.

Power Slap, launched in 2023, sees competitors take turns delivering blows to an opponent's face. Participants cannot block or evade the strikes, a format criticised over the risk of concussion and other brain injuries.

LFC says Power Spank was conceived after one of its fighters was hospitalised following participation in a Power Slap match. Donnelly described the new event as offering the same energy and theatrics without the same risk of head impacts.

Power Slap Sends Cease-and-Desist Letter

According to USA Today, attorneys representing Schiaffo LLC, the company behind Power Slap, sent LFC a cease-and-desist letter in late October. It demanded that the organisation stop using the Power Spank name.

LFC confirmed on 10 November that it received the letter. The company described Power Spank as an original property and a deliberate parody of Power Slap. It argued audiences would recognise the joke and would not believe the promotions were affiliated.

LFC said the parody would continue to open its US events while it reviewed its legal options.

LFC Refuses to Back Down

Donnelly said LFC respected Power Slap and its founders but would not abandon what it considers protected expression. He said the company was prepared to defend its position, even if the dispute reached the Supreme Court.

The First Amendment protects expressive activity in the United States, including parody, although that does not automatically settle every trademark dispute. Whether a particular name is legally protected can depend on the circumstances, including whether consumers could be confused about a connection between the organisations.

Power Slap has not publicly commented in detail. No formal lawsuit had been filed at the time of the latest reports, meaning the matter remains at the cease-and-desist stage rather than being decided by a court.

What Happens Next?

For now, LFC says Power Spank will remain part of its US events. The company has framed the competition as entertainment and a satirical response to slap fighting's safety concerns.

The disagreement could still be resolved without litigation, but neither side has announced a settlement. Until further action is taken, the central question is whether LFC can continue using a name that deliberately echoes a better-known combat sports brand.

The unusual dispute has placed two forms of spectacle entertainment in the spotlight, with trademark rights and parody at the centre of the clash.