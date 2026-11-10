A Reddit post claiming a man was arrested in the UK after sharing an AI-generated intimate image with his wife has sparked debate over privacy, artificial intelligence and the country's laws on non-consensual intimate images.

The anonymous user, posting in the r/LegalAdviceUK community, said he had been charged under Section 66B of the Sexual Offences Act 2003 after sending the image to his wife during a private conversation about clothes. He claimed he had found the picture through Google or Bing Images and did not realise it was AI-generated.

The account attracted wider attention after being shared on X by user Luke (@CuriousLuke93x), whose post described the situation as 'shockingly dystopian'. The post had attracted approximately 1.7 million views at the time of writing, prompting users to question how the image was identified and whether the reported police action was justified.

Image Was Shared During Private Conversation

According to the Reddit post, the man and his wife had been discussing buying new clothes for their bedroom when she shared some examples of outfits she liked. He said he subsequently found several images online and sent one showing a woman wearing revealing clothing, asking his wife whether she liked that style.

The user claimed the image appeared to show a Spanish or Mexican woman. He said he was arrested in late October while getting into his car and taken to a police station for questioning.

He alleged that officers seized his phone, his wife's phone and his laptop. According to his account, he admitted sending the image but explained that he had found it through an image search and had not known it was artificially generated.

The poster said police told him the image was a hash match to an AI-generated picture of a real Mexican actress. He also claimed the devices had not been returned by the time he wrote the post.

In a follow-up comment, he said he and his wife had also been exchanging sexual messages, but insisted that the image was intended to illustrate the type of clothing he wanted her to wear rather than express sexual interest in the woman depicted.

The Reddit post was locked and displayed a notice saying it had been removed by the platform's filters. The claims have not been independently verified, and no police statement, charge sheet or court record was provided to substantiate the account.

Shockingly dystopian.



Saves a pic from Google Images that was AI generated (not of a child), sends it over Facebook messenger to his wife while they're discussing clothes to buy.



Facebook reports it to police and his devices are seized. The UK is unwell.… pic.twitter.com/RuLYEXlC5t — Luke (@CuriousLuke93x) November 9, 2026

What Does Section 66B of the Sexual Offences Act Cover?

Section 66B of the Sexual Offences Act 2003 concerns sharing or threatening to share intimate photographs or films without consent in England and Wales. It was introduced through the Online Safety Act 2023 and came into force on 31 January 2024.

The provision covers several circumstances, including intentionally sharing an image that shows or appears to show another person in an intimate state without their consent and without a reasonable belief that they agreed to its distribution. Other offences cover sharing such material to cause alarm, distress or humiliation, or for sexual gratification.

Importantly, the law does not make every instance of sending an intimate image automatically criminal. The circumstances, the nature of the image, consent and the sender's intentions or reasonable belief can all be relevant. Section 66B(1) also provides a reasonable-excuse defence.

Separate provisions were introduced in February 2026 under Sections 66E and 66F to address the creation and requesting of purported intimate images of adults without consent, including sexually explicit AI-generated deepfakes.

Netizens Question the Reported Police Action

The story prompted sharply divided reactions on X. Some users questioned why the sender was allegedly arrested, while others argued that the post might be missing important details.

One commenter, Bertie Atticus, asked: 'Why don't they arrest Google?' Another, cpt.grumpus, questioned what law had been broken by sending an AI-generated image.

However, Luke responded that the image allegedly depicted a real person without their consent, adding that the woman had been involved in a separate civil case in California.

On Reddit, some commenters also questioned whether the account had omitted important context. One suggested the image may have been shared for sexual gratification, while another said the law's application could depend on the purpose behind sending it.

The discussion has raised questions about how existing intimate-image laws apply to AI-generated material. However, without independent confirmation of the arrest and the precise allegations, the circumstances of this reported case remain unclear.