A team of scientists studying yellow-bellied marmots has turned to an unlikely fundraising platform after federal research funding cuts left one of the world's longest-running wildlife studies facing an uncertain future.

Researchers from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and the Rocky Mountain Biological Laboratory (RMBL) recently launched an OnlyFans account called 'OnlyMarms,' where subscribers can watch exclusive videos of marmots eating, playing, digging burrows and interacting in the Colorado Rockies.

The unusual initiative comes after the team struggled to secure enough funding to continue a project that has monitored the animals continuously since 1962.

The researchers say the move is not a publicity stunt but a desperate attempt to keep decades of scientific work alive.

Professor Daniel Blumstein, who leads the project, said the idea emerged out of frustration as federal support for research declined under the Trump administration.

What Are Marmots?

Marmots are large ground squirrels belonging to the squirrel family (Sciuridae).

They are found across North America, Europe and Asia, typically living in mountainous regions where they dig extensive underground burrow systems.

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The UCLA team studies yellow-bellied marmots, a species native to western North America.

These highly social animals spend much of the warmer months feeding, raising young and preparing for a long winter hibernation that can last up to eight months.

Because individual marmots have been monitored for more than six decades, researchers have built an exceptionally detailed record of how the animals respond to changes in climate, predators, disease and habitat.

Scientists say the project has contributed significantly to understanding animal behaviour, ageing, evolution and the effects of environmental change.

Why Did Scientists Launch an OnlyFans Account?

According to the researchers, traditional sources of funding have become increasingly difficult to secure.

Blumstein said grant applications had been rejected despite the project's scientific importance, forcing the team to look for unconventional ways to raise money.

The result was 'OnlyMarms', an OnlyFans page featuring educational footage of marmots rather than adult content.

Graduate student Emily Renkey, who helps manage the account, said the platform allows the team to share thousands of hours of wildlife footage collected during fieldwork while encouraging members of the public to support scientific research.

So far, the account has attracted modest interest and generated only a small amount of funding, but the researchers say every contribution helps pay for essential equipment, field supplies and bait used to observe the animals safely.

How Funding Cuts Have Affected Research

The marmot project is one of many scientific programmes affected by reductions in federal research funding.

Since returning to office, President Donald Trump's administration has proposed significant cuts to several science agencies and reduced funding opportunities for numerous research projects, particularly those involving climate science, biodiversity and environmental studies.

Researchers say the uncertainty has made it increasingly difficult to plan long-term projects or retain staff.

To help bridge the funding gap, the marmot team has also introduced other fundraising efforts, including 'Fat Marmot Week' — inspired by Alaska's popular Fat Bear Week — and has even partnered with a local brewery to release a limited-edition beer called 'Marmot Tears IPA.'

Why the Research Matters

The Rocky Mountain Biological Laboratory's marmot study is considered the second-oldest continuous study of individually marked mammals in the world, making it one of the most valuable long-term wildlife datasets ever collected.

Scientists say such long-running studies are essential because they allow researchers to observe changes that unfold over decades rather than months or years.

Information gathered from the marmots has helped improve understanding of how animals adapt to changing environments, how social behaviour evolves and how climate change influences wildlife populations.

Although the team's OnlyFans experiment has attracted global attention, Blumstein has emphasised that the goal is not internet fame but ensuring the survival of research that has been ongoing for more than 60 years.

Whether through online subscriptions, donations or future grants, the researchers hope public interest in their furry stars will help preserve one of the world's most important wildlife studies for generations to come.